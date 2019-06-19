'Respect! Give him a medal': Ramdas Athawale wins the internet for 'honesty' as he explains reason for sticking with NDA

His reason blew Twittartis' mind and they hailed him as a hero for his honesty. Read some of the reactions below:

He then went on to explain his reason for sticking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections despite various offers from the Congress.

Referring to the Congress and addressing its president Rahul Gandhi, he said when the Congress was in power he was with them and then he shifted to NDA.

Honesty is a rare virtue. It is even rarer among politicians. However, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale displayed this virtue on Wednesday as he confessed that he had seen which way the wind was blowing and that is why he stuck with Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-NDA.

Athawale explained his reason for sticking with the NDA during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections despite various offers from the Congress, and his honesty won the internet.

1. Athawale's speech in Parliament

Athawale was speaking during the joint session of Parliament after the election of BJP's Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker.

2. PM Modi, Rahul-Sonia in splits

Athawale's speech got huge attention in the Parliament and all members including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi went into laughter mode.

3. 'I saw which way wind was blowing'

3/5

Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale, whose Republican Party of India (Athawale) does not have a member in the Lok Sabha, was one of the speakers who gave a welcome speech on the election of Birla. "You (Birla) do not laugh, but I will make you laugh," he said.

And then went on congratulating Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

"Rahul ji ka birthday aaj hai. Rahul ji hamare mitra hai. aapko waha baithne ka mauka mila isliye main aapkpo hardik badhai deta hu. aapne bahut koshish ki. (It's Rahul ji's birthday today. He is my friend. I congratulate you that you have got a chanvce to there (on opposition benches. You tried had)," The Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Modi government said.

"Loktantra mein hota hai ki jo log chahte hain unki satta aati hai. Jab aapki satta thi to main aapke sath tha. (It happens in a democracy that whoever people want comes to power. When you were in power I was with you)," he said, generating huge laughter in the Parliament.

He then added that he had foreseen that the wind was blowing in the favour of Narendra Modi during 2019 Lok Sabha elections and that is why he decided to stay with the NDA despite Congress offers.

"Chunav ke pahle Congress ke log mujhe bol rahe the, idhar aao idhar aao lekin main bola udhar ja ke main kya karu. Maine hawa ka rukh dekha tha ki hawa Narendra Modi ji ki taraf ja rahi hai (Congress people asked me before the election to go with them. I asked what would I do with them. I had seen which way the wind was blowing and the wind was blowing in the favour of Narendra Modi," Athawale said.

"Aap logo ne bhi koshish ki, modi sahab ne bghi koshish ki. hamne bhi koshhih ki. Aur logo ne jo mandate diya hai usko mante hue main opposition ko bhi nivedan karns chahta hu ki bill pass karne ke liye, desh ko chalane ke liye, kanoon banane ke liye aapki avshyakta hai (You also tried, Modi sahab also tried. We also tried. And accepring the mandate which the people have given, I want to request to the opposition that you are needed to get the bills passed, to run the country and to make laws," he further said.