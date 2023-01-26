Republic Day 2023: Made-in-India weapon systems showcased at 74th R-Day parade

Only Indian-made weapons like K-9 Vajra howitzers, Akash air defence missiles, BrahMos cruise missiles were shown during the 74th Republic Day parade.

India has come a long way in its quest to build its own armament, which has strengthened the country's defence and made Indian military equipment more competitive on the international market.

Among the allegedly homegrown military hardware are the Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, K-9 Vajra howitzers, Akash air defence missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles.

Displays of these locally made weaponry systems were displayed at the India Gate in celebration of Republic Day. Some of the featured weaponry includes the following.