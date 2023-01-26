Republic Day 2023: Made-in-India weapon systems showcased at 74th R-Day parade

Only Indian-made weapons like K-9 Vajra howitzers, Akash air defence missiles, BrahMos cruise missiles were shown during the 74th Republic Day parade.
India has come a long way in its quest to build its own armament, which has strengthened the country's defence and made Indian military equipment more competitive on the international market.
Among the allegedly homegrown military hardware are the Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, K-9 Vajra howitzers, Akash air defence missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles.
Displays of these locally made weaponry systems were displayed at the India Gate in celebration of Republic Day. Some of the featured weaponry includes the following.
1. MBT Arjun
The MBT Arjun, a third-generation main battle tank, was created by the DRDO's Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE). Arjuna, the prince and archer who plays a crucial part in the Mahabharata, an ancient Indian epic, inspired the tank's name. The MBT Arjun's 120mm rifled main gun can fire indigenously developed armour-piercing fin-stabilised discarding-sabot ammunition. The vehicle is also outfitted with a PKT 7.62mm coaxial machine gun and an NSVT 12.7mm machine gun.
2. Nag anti-tank guided missiles
Nag, or "Prospina" for the land-attack version, is an Indian third-generation all-weather fire-and-forget lock-on after launch anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) with an operational range of 500 metres to 20 kilometres. It has a 90% success rate with a single injection and may endure for ten years without any maintenance. There are four Nag variants in development, in addition to the land version, for a mast-mounted system: a modified BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) produced under licence in India by Ordnance Factory Medak, a helicopter-launched Nag (HELINA), also known as Dhruvastra; a "man-portable" version (MPATGM); an air-launched variant; and the Nag Missile Carrier (NAMICA).
3. Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (QRFV)
The Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (QRFV) of the Indian Army was also on display at the Republic Day parade. The Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme, which sees TATA Advance System and Bharat Forge Limited producing vehicles for the Indian Army, is a prime example of the Indian military's efforts to become more self-sufficient. Featuring a 7.62mm Medium Machine Gun mounted in a 360-degree turret, this armoured platform on wheels can transport 10 fully armed troops. For military operations in Ladakh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, this vehicle is a perfect fit.
4. Akash air defence missiles
The Akash mobile surface-to-air missile (SAM) system was developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). Bharat Electronics (BEL), Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division, and Larsen & Toubro developed the missile launcher, tactical control and command centre, and radar for observation and firing, respectively. The Akash missile system can attack moving aircraft at a range of up to 31 miles (50 km). It is capable of destroying aircraft such as fighter jets, cruise missiles, air-to-surface missiles, and ballistic missiles. The Indian Armed Forces and the Indian Air Force are presently using it.
5. BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles
The BrahMos is the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile, and it can be launched from submarines, ships, planes, or even land. BrahMos Aerospace is a collaboration between India's Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya. The Russian P-800 Oniks, a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile, served as inspiration for this weapon.
6. K-9 Vajra howitzers
The K9 Vajra is a 155 mm, 52-caliber tracked self-propelled howitzer Hanwha Military based on its K9 Thunder that was built by L&T utilising technology taken from a South Korean defence department. The 100th cannon was ordered in May 2017 and will be delivered to the Army in February 2021.
