Republic Day 2023: Indian Army to parade Made in India weapons on January 26; K-9 Vajra, BrahMos cruise missile and more

Republic Day 2023: India's indigenous power will be highlighted through the equipment and ammunition including the 21 Gun Salute.
This Republic Day, the Indian Army will display only Made in India weapon systems during its parade. India has made enormous strides in developing its own weaponry, which has boosted its national defence and increased the competitiveness of Indian military systems on the global market.
The indigenous military weapons reportedly include the MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, K-9 Vajra howitzers, Akash air defence missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles.
The India Gate served as a display for these indigenously developed weapons systems in honour of Republic Day. Here are some of the weapons system that is to be displayed:
1. BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles
The BrahMos is the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world, and it can be fired from submarines, ships, aircraft, or even land. BrahMos Aerospace is a partnership between two government agencies: India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya. This missile is modelled by the Russian P-800 Oniks, a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile.
(Photo: ANI)
2. Akash air defence missiles
The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Bharat Dynamics Limited developed the Akash mobile surface-to-air missile (SAM) system (BDL). The missile launcher, tactical control and command centre, and radar for surveillance and fire were designed by Bharat Electronics (BEL), Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division, and Larsen & Toubro, respectively. At a range of up to 31 miles (50 km), the Akash missile system is capable of hitting moving aircraft. It can destroy aircraft like fighter planes, cruise missiles, air-to-surface missiles, and ballistic missiles. It is now being used by the Indian Armed Forces and the Indian Air Force in combat.
(Photo: ANI)
3. K-9 Vajra howitzers
Built by L&T using technology derived from a South Korean defense major, the K9 Vajra is a 155 mm, 52-caliber tracked self-propelled howitzer Hanwha Defense based on its K9 Thunder. A contract for the 100th gun was signed in May 2017 and was delivered to the Army in February 2021.
(Photo: ANI)
4. MBT Arjun
DRDO's Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) designed the MBT Arjun, a third-generation main battle tank. The tank was named after Arjuna, the prince and archer who plays a pivotal role in the Mahabharata, an ancient Indian epic. The 120mm rifled main gun of the MBT Arjun is capable of firing indigenously produced armour-piercing fin-stabilised discarding-sabot ammunition. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with a PKT 7.62mm coaxial machine gun and an NSVT 12.7mm machine gun.
(Photo: DRDO)
5. Nag anti-tank guided missiles
Nag, or "Prospina" for the land-attack variant, is an Indian third-generation all-weather fire-and-forget lock-on after launch anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) with an operating range of 500 metres to 20 kilometres. It has a 90% chance of success with a single shot and can last for 10 years with no maintenance. In addition to the land version, for a mast-mounted system, there are four other Nag variants in development: a helicopter-launched Nag (HELINA), also known as Dhruvastra; a "man-portable" version (MPATGM); an air-launched variant; and the Nag Missile Carrier (NAMICA), a modified BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) produced under licence in India by Ordnance Factory Medak.
(Photo: ANI)