Republic Day 2023: Indian Army to parade Made in India weapons on January 26; K-9 Vajra, BrahMos cruise missile and more

Republic Day 2023: India's indigenous power will be highlighted through the equipment and ammunition including the 21 Gun Salute.

This Republic Day, the Indian Army will display only Made in India weapon systems during its parade. India has made enormous strides in developing its own weaponry, which has boosted its national defence and increased the competitiveness of Indian military systems on the global market.

The indigenous military weapons reportedly include the MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, K-9 Vajra howitzers, Akash air defence missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles.

The India Gate served as a display for these indigenously developed weapons systems in honour of Republic Day. Here are some of the weapons system that is to be displayed: