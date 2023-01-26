Republic Day 2023: Discover India's cultural heritage and diversity through tableaux at annual Republic day parade

Discover India's cultural heritage at Republic Day 2023 parade.
The Republic Day parade is an annual event that showcases India's cultural heritage and diversity through the participation of 17 tableaux from states and Union Territories. This year, 2023, the parade is set to feature a range of themes and designs that reflect the rich history and traditions of the country. From Haryana's tableau based on the Bhagavad Gita to Gujarat's tableau showcasing renewable energy sources, the parade is sure to be a visual treat for all.
1. Haryana's tableau: "Bhagavad Gita"
Haryana's tableau for the Republic Day parade 2023 reflects the state's deep cultural roots in the Bhagavad Gita. The tableau depicts Lord Krishna serving as the charioteer of Arjun and giving him knowledge of Gita. The intricate patterns on the sides of the trailer showcase various scenes from the epic battle of Mahabharat. The tableau is a visual representation of Haryana's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.
2. Kerala's tableau: "Nari Shakti"
Kerala's tableau for the Republic Day parade 2023 is themed around "Nari Shakti", which means women empowerment in Hindi. The tableau features a tractor that portrays Karthyayani Amma, the winner of Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2020. She top scored the literacy examination at the age of 96. The tableau showcases the folk traditions of women empowerment in Kerala and the state's commitment to gender equality.
3. Jammu & Kashmir's tableau: "Naya J&K"
Jammu & Kashmir's tableau for the Republic Day parade 2023 is themed around "Naya J&K", which means "New J&K" in Hindi. The tableau showcases the holy Amarnath Shrine and the beautiful tulip gardens and lavender cultivation in the state. The tableau is a reflection of Jammu & Kashmir's rich natural beauty and the state's efforts to promote sustainable tourism.
4. Gujarat's tableau: "Clean-Green energy Efficient Gujarat"
Gujarat's tableau for the Republic Day parade 2023 is themed around "Clean-Green energy Efficient Gujarat". The tableau showcases Gujarat's efforts to promote renewable sources of energy and the state's commitment to a cleaner and greener environment. The tableau is a visual representation of Gujarat's innovative and sustainable approach to energy production and consumption.
5. Assam's tableau: "Ahom Warrior Lachit Borphukan"
Assam's tableau for the Republic Day parade 2023 is themed around the Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan. The tableau features a boat with a view of the famous Maa Kamakhya temple. The tableau is a tribute to the valor and bravery of the Ahom warriors and a celebration of Assam's rich cultural and historical heritage.