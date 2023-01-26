Republic Day 2023: Discover India's cultural heritage and diversity through tableaux at annual Republic day parade

The Republic Day parade is an annual event that showcases India's cultural heritage and diversity through the participation of 17 tableaux from states and Union Territories. This year, 2023, the parade is set to feature a range of themes and designs that reflect the rich history and traditions of the country. From Haryana's tableau based on the Bhagavad Gita to Gujarat's tableau showcasing renewable energy sources, the parade is sure to be a visual treat for all.