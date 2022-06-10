In pics: Rashtrapati Bhavan, spread over 2 lakh square feet awaits new President

The Rashtrapati Bhavan is built in an area spread over 2 lakh square feet. It has 340 rooms. 200 people work in this huge building.

The 16th Presidential election 2022 will be held on July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21. The Election Commission made the announcements to this effect. Elected MPs and MLAs of the country will vote in the Presidential election 2022. The term of the current President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.

The President of India is the first citizen of the country. He is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India resides in Rashtrapati Bhavan located in New Delhi.

