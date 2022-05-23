Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here

Zee News has claimed to have found a rare 154-year-old picture clicked by British photographer Samuel Bourne in 1868 of the Gyanvapi campus.

Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Gyanvapi Masjid case of Varanasi hit the headlines after it was claimed that a Shivling has been found in the Wazukhana of the mosque. A district court in Varanasi will today take up hearings of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case (no-693/2021 Rakhi Singh Vs UP government and others).

The case will be open for the first time in the court of District Judge Ajay Kumar Vishwesh and the case can also be heard daily as the Supreme Court has directed the district court to complete the hearing in 8 weeks.

