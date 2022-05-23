Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here

Zee News has claimed to have found a rare 154-year-old picture clicked by British photographer Samuel Bourne in 1868 of the Gyanvapi campus.
Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Gyanvapi Masjid case of Varanasi hit the headlines after it was claimed that a Shivling has been found in the Wazukhana of the mosque. A district court in Varanasi will today take up hearings of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case (no-693/2021 Rakhi Singh Vs UP government and others).
The case will be open for the first time in the court of District Judge Ajay Kumar Vishwesh and the case can also be heard daily as the Supreme Court has directed the district court to complete the hearing in 8 weeks.
1. Rare 154-year-old picture of Gyanvapi campus
Amid the ongoing case, there is a new development in this regard. Exclusive investigation of Zee News has brought to surface rare picture which is being said to be part of the wall of the basement built under the Gyanvapi mosque.
2. Picture clicked by British photographer Samuel Bourne in 1868
3. Idols of Nandi and Lord Hanuman in Gyanvapi complex
The picture clearly shows how the Gyanvapi mosque complex looked during that era. In this picture, Hindu artifacts and bells are seen on the pillars present in the Gyanvapi complex along with the idols of Nandi and Lord Hanuman.
4. Hindu symbols and idols of gods and goddesses in Gyanvapi mosque
With this new development, it is clear that Lord Hanuman, the 11th Rudravatar of Lord Shiva, is also seated in the Gyanvapi premises. Hence, this picture further corroborates the claims of the Hindu side that Hindu symbols and idols of gods and goddesses are present in the Gyanvapi mosque complex, Zee News report claims. However, we in DNA English, cannot vouch for the authenticity of the photo that has appeared in the reports.
5. Picture preserved in 'The Museum of Fine Arts' in Houston, US
Earlier, the Hindu side, giving evidence of the presence of Maa Shringar Gauri, had demanded the worship of Maa Shringar here throughout the year. This picture is preserved in 'The Museum of Fine Arts' in Houston, USA and it also consolidates the claims of the Hindu side over the Gyanwapi complex, says Zee News sources.