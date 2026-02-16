Ramadan 2026: When will holy month of Muslims begin? check suhoor, iftar timings, fasting hours in India, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Will India and Pakistan lock horns again in T20 World Cup 2026 after Colombo?
INDIA
Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 16, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
1.When is Ramadan 2026?
The holy month of Ramazan for Muslims is expected to begin on February 17/18, and is set to conclude on March 19. Eid al-Fitr is expected on March 20 or 21, 2026, with the sighting of the crescent moon. The beginning date of Ramazan is determined by the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar Hijri calendar, with months that are 29 or 30 days long.
2.Ramadan suhoor, iftar times, fasting hours
UAE, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia will have different suhoor, iftar time at the first day.
New Delhi, India: Suhoor: 5:37 AM, Iftar: 6:15 PM, Fasting hours: 12h38m Islamabad, Pakistan: Suhoor: 5:26 AM; Iftar: 5:55 PM; Fasting hours: 12h29m Dubai, UAE: Suhoor: 5:32 AM, Iftar: 6:15 PM, Fasting hours: 12h43m Dhaka, Bangladesh: Suhoor: 5:13 AM, 5:56 PM 12h43m 4:47 AM 6:10 PM 13h23m Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Suhoor :5:06 am; iftar time: 5:50 PM; fasting hours: 12h44m
3.What is Roza (fasting)
Roza is an obligatory fasting from dawn to sunset observed by Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan. During roza, eating, drinking, smoking and sexual relations is abstained. It is not obligatory for people cutely or chronically ill, traveling, elderly, breastfeeding, pregnant, or menstruating.
4.What do Muslims do during Ramadan?
This time of year forms one of the five pillars of Islam, which also include Shahada (profession of faith), Salat (Prayer), Zakat (Almsgiving), Sawm (Fasting), and Hajj (Pilgrimage).What do muslims do?Roza: Ramadan includes abstaining from all food and drink from dawn to sunset Iftar: Muslims breaks roza (fast) in a meal known as “iftar” Suhoor: Muslims eat a predawn meal to hydrate and nurture their bodies ahead of the daily fast. Prayer (Salat): Visit mosques for congregational prayers Reading Quran, the Muslim holy book.
5.Ramadan 2026 in India
Ramadan traditionally depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, the first day of Ramadan is expected to be on or around February 18 or 19. Typically, India observes Ramadan a day after Saudi Arabia.