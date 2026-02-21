FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at 5 largest Mosques in India

Across India, mosques play a vital role during Ramadan, from Bara Imambara, Lucknow to Aqsa Mosque, Qadian, hosting Taraweeh prayers, Iftar gatherings and charity, uniting worshippers in devotion.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 21, 2026, 12:59 PM IST

1.Bara Imambara, Lucknow

Bara Imambara, Lucknow
1

The Bara Imambara, whose construction started in 1784, features a main hall that can accommodate approximately 300000 people for religious services. The mosque becomes a sacred place for worship during Ramadan when it performs Taraweeh prayers and hosts Iftar meals and conducts its charitable work.

2.Taj‑ul‑Masajid, Bhopal

Taj‑ul‑Masajid, Bhopal
2

Taj-ul-Masajid stands as one of the largest mosques in Asia, which can hold approximately 175000 visitors at once. The mosque hosts night prayers during Ramadan (Qiyam ul-Layl) and charity Iftars, which attract families and worshippers to fill its courtyards.

3.Jamia Masjid, Srinagar

Jamia Masjid, Srinagar
3

The Kashmiri architectural style of Jamia Masjid, combined with its large open space, creates its architectural identity. The worshippers who come to the mosque during Ramadan take part in Taraweeh prayers and communal Iftar meals while Qur'an recitations create a sacred atmosphere for their prayers.

4.Jama Masjid, Central Delhi

Jama Masjid, Central Delhi
4

Built in 1656 Jama Masjid serves as a mosque which can accommodate 25000 worshippers. The mosque hosts Taraweeh prayers and Iftar meals during Ramadan, which attract thousands of devotees to its courtyard.

5.Aqsa Mosque, Qadian

Aqsa Mosque, Qadian
5

The Aqsa Mosque has the capacity to hold 15,000 people who practice their religious worship. The Ramadan period sees devotees observing fasting while they attend Taraweeh prayers and participate in Iftar meals and charity drives, which help build community ties and express their religious commitment.

