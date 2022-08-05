Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan 2nd Anniversary: Progress report, Architectural marvel set up- All you need to know

3/7

“Around 30% construction work of Ram Mandir has been completed. By the end of December 2023, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be opened for devotees,”Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) general secretary, Milind Parande said.

The work to raise the platform of the temple was started on January 24 and it is still continuing. Plinth of the temple would be raised by 6.5 metres. Granite Stone from Karnataka and Telangana is being used to raise the plinth. One block is about five-foot in lenght, 2.5-foot wide and three-foot high.

Around 17,000 such blocks would be used in raising the plinth and this work would be completed by the end of September this year.