Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan 2nd Anniversary: Progress report, Architectural marvel set up- All you need to know

The Ram Mandir Trust has expressed hope that the temple will be opened for devotees to visit by the end of 2023.

  • DNA Web Team
  • |
  • Aug 05, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

Today is the second anniversary of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya. The construction work started after the foundation stone of the temple was laid by PM Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020. During these two years the construction work of the majestic Ram Temple progressed rapidly. 

The Ram Mandir Trust has expressed hope that the temple will be opened for devotees to visit by the end of 2023. However, the construction of the temple will be totally completed only by 2025.

1. UP CM laid foundation stone of Ayodhya temple's Garbhagriha

UP CM laid foundation stone of Ayodhya temple's Garbhagriha
1/7

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on June, 1, 2022, laid the foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) in Ayodhya, paving the way for the construction of the grand temple's superstructure. The Chief Minister and top seers performed a 'Shila Pujan' as they placed the first carved stone at the temple site amidst chanting of mantras.

2. Sanctum Sanctorum to be made of Rajasthani marble

Sanctum Sanctorum to be made of Rajasthani marble
2/7

In Mandir’s Sanctum Sanctorum, white marble will be utilised after being brought from Rajasthan.

3. Around 30% work completed

Around 30% work completed
3/7

“Around 30% construction work of Ram Mandir has been completed. By the end of December 2023, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be opened for devotees,”Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) general secretary, Milind Parande said.

The work to raise the platform of the temple was started on January 24 and it is still continuing. Plinth of the temple would be raised by 6.5 metres. Granite Stone from Karnataka and Telangana is being used to raise the plinth. One block is about five-foot in lenght, 2.5-foot wide and three-foot high.

Around 17,000 such blocks would be used in raising the plinth and this work would be completed by the end of September this year.

4. This is how Ram Mandir would look like

This is how Ram Mandir would look like
4/7

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be grander and bigger as three new domes have been added to the earlier proposed design and the structure’s height has been reportedly increased by 20 feet.

5. Use of Gold and Silver

Use of Gold and Silver
5/7

Reportedly, gold and silver will be used in the design of the main doors of the temple.

6. Gathering of one lakh devotees

Gathering of one lakh devotees
6/7

The changes in design, which have the approval of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, gathering of around one lakh devotees to be accommodated in the precincts of the temple and add to its magnificence. 

7. Theme associated with Lord Ram

Theme associated with Lord Ram
7/7

From Childhood “jhaanki” to Ram Darbar, each floor will have a theme associated with Lord Ram.

