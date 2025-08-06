Raksha Bandhan 2025: How different states, cultures celebrate rakhi in India

2 . Avani Avittam in Tamil Nadu

2

In Tamil Nadu, Raksha Bandhan falls on the same day as Avani Avittam, a special ritual for Brahmin men. They change their sacred thread (janeyu) and take part in Vedic chants and prayers, often by a river or at home. While Rakhi is tied, Avani Avittam is the main focus of the day.