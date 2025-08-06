Raksha Bandhan 2025: How different states, cultures celebrate rakhi in India

Good news for passengers as Noida Airport teams up with this company for enhanced last-mile connectivity; check details
Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch saga, claims he was made the 'villain'
DGCA takes BIG action against this airline, suspends its designated examiner over...
Rajasthan Royals shut down CSK’s bid for Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026
Gulshan Grover’s son quit big Hollywood, lives with him, but doesn't allow actor to...
BIG move by Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it opens AI, space tech centre in...; boost to...
Farhan Akhtar says Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan changed Sholay’s original ending during Emergency: 'Thakur crushed Gabbar with...'
Meet man who quit cricketing career, entered Bollywood instead, became superhit director, won 9 National Awards, his name is..., Gulzar is his..
Delhi govt introduces BIG change in income certificate, makes this document mandatory for it
Merchant Navy officer's wife found dead in suspicious circumstances, family alleges murder
INDIA
Monica Singh | Aug 06, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
1.Lumba Rakhi in Rajasthan
In Rajasthan, Marwari and Rajput families follow a special tradition called Lumba Rakhi, where sisters tie rakhis on their sisters-in-law (bhabhis). These rakhis are big, colourful, and decorated with beads and mirrors, showing off the state’s rich craftwork.
2.Avani Avittam in Tamil Nadu
In Tamil Nadu, Raksha Bandhan falls on the same day as Avani Avittam, a special ritual for Brahmin men. They change their sacred thread (janeyu) and take part in Vedic chants and prayers, often by a river or at home. While Rakhi is tied, Avani Avittam is the main focus of the day.
3.Rakhi Purnima in Odisha
In Odisha, Raksha Bandhan is known as Rakhi Purnima and is celebrated with spiritual importance. Along with tying rakhis, many families also worship Lord Jagannath, giving the festival a deeper religious meaning beyond the bond between siblings.
4.Pavitropana in Gujarat
Pavitropana is Gujarat’s unique version of Raksha Bandhan. People tie rakhis not just on siblings but also on Lord Krishna’s idols in temples to seek blessings. The rakhis are made of colourful cotton threads. Families enjoy dishes like shrikhand and puri, and celebrate with fairs and gatherings.
5.Jhulan Yatra in West Bengal
In West Bengal, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated as Jhulan Yatra, a joyous celebration of Radha and Krishna’s divine love. As sisters tie rakhis to brothers, families adorn swings (jhulans) with flowers and worship idols of the beloved deities.