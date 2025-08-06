Twitter
INDIA

Raksha Bandhan 2025: How different states, cultures celebrate rakhi in India

Raksha Bandhan is more than just a celebration of sibling love, it reflects the cultural diversity of India. Across the country, different regions observe this festival with unique customs that highlight local traditions, making the occasion even more meaningful and memorable.

Monica Singh | Aug 06, 2025, 01:37 PM IST

1.Lumba Rakhi in Rajasthan

Lumba Rakhi in Rajasthan
1

In Rajasthan, Marwari and Rajput families follow a special tradition called Lumba Rakhi, where sisters tie rakhis on their sisters-in-law (bhabhis). These rakhis are big, colourful, and decorated with beads and mirrors, showing off the state’s rich craftwork.

2.Avani Avittam in Tamil Nadu

Avani Avittam in Tamil Nadu
2

In Tamil Nadu, Raksha Bandhan falls on the same day as Avani Avittam, a special ritual for Brahmin men. They change their sacred thread (janeyu) and take part in Vedic chants and prayers, often by a river or at home. While Rakhi is tied, Avani Avittam is the main focus of the day.

3.Rakhi Purnima in Odisha

Rakhi Purnima in Odisha
3

In Odisha, Raksha Bandhan is known as Rakhi Purnima and is celebrated with spiritual importance. Along with tying rakhis, many families also worship Lord Jagannath, giving the festival a deeper religious meaning beyond the bond between siblings.

4.Pavitropana in Gujarat

Pavitropana in Gujarat
4

Pavitropana is Gujarat’s unique version of Raksha Bandhan. People tie rakhis not just on siblings but also on Lord Krishna’s idols in temples to seek blessings. The rakhis are made of colourful cotton threads. Families enjoy dishes like shrikhand and puri, and celebrate with fairs and gatherings.

5.Jhulan Yatra in West Bengal

Jhulan Yatra in West Bengal
5

In West Bengal, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated as Jhulan Yatra, a joyous celebration of Radha and Krishna’s divine love. As sisters tie rakhis to brothers, families adorn swings (jhulans) with flowers and worship idols of the beloved deities.

