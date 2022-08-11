Search icon
Raksha Bandhan 2022: From Gandhis to Yadavs, meet 5 powerful siblings in Indian politics

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, know all about the dynamic sibling duos of Indian politics that have been making great strides in the country.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Aug 11, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

Raksha Bandhan is a day meant for celebrating the deep bond between a brother and a sister, which is maintained through mutual respect and unconditional love. In the past, we have seen many sibling duos when it comes to the entertainment industry.

Today, we’ll talk about the dynamic sibling duos from the Indian political forum, be it the power team of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, or the powerful Yadav siblings from Bihar. Here is all you need to know about five sibling duos in Indian politics.

Meet 5 powerful siblings in Indian politics - 

1. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Leading the major opposition party in India – Indian National Congress – Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have stood shoulder to shoulder an all their party ideals and values, following the footsteps of their mother Sonia Gandhi.

2. Tejashwi Yadav and Misa Bharti

Tejashwi Yadav and Misa Bharti
RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Misa Bharti are the children of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, and have been working together to maintain the power of their party in Bihar.

3. Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Y S Sharmila Reddy

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Y S Sharmila Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister Sharmila Reddy drive the political frenzy in the state. They both began their journey from the YRS Congress Party, but Sharmila Reddy left the party due to political differences with her brother. (Photo - Twitter)

4. M K Stalin and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

M K Stalin and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi are the children of former CM M Karunanidhi. Both of them work for the same party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). (Photo - DMK)

5. Jawaharlal Nehru and Vijay Laxmi Pandit

Jawaharlal Nehru and Vijay Laxmi Pandit
Dating back to the pre-independence era, Jawaharlal Nehru and his sister Vijay Laxmi Pandit both made waves in the political scene of India. Jawaharlal Nehru went on to become the first Prime Minister of India, while Pandit became the first woman to hold a Cabinet position. (Photo - Getty)

