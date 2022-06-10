Rajya Sabha Elections on June 10: All you need to know

Biennial elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats were announced recently and all 41 candidates in 11 states were elected unopposed last Friday.

The elections to fill the 16 vacant seats of Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Haryana will be held on Friday, June 10 and the results will be declared later today.

Biennial elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats were announced recently and all 41 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Telangana, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand were elected unopposed last Friday.