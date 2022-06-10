Rajya Sabha Elections on June 10: All you need to know

Biennial elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats were announced recently and all 41 candidates in 11 states were elected unopposed last Friday.
The elections to fill the 16 vacant seats of Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Haryana will be held on Friday, June 10 and the results will be declared later today.
Biennial elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats were announced recently and all 41 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Telangana, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand were elected unopposed last Friday.
1. Polling in these states
Elections will be held for 16 seats of Haryana (2), Rajasthan (4), Maharashtra (6) and Karnataka (4) on Friday as the number of candidates exceeds the seats going to the polls.
2. How Rajya Sabha members are elected?
The members are chosen by the elected members of state Assemblies (MLAs) through a system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote.
This means that electors can vote for any number of candidates in order of their preference. The candidate chosen by most of the members as their first choice is elected to the house.
3. Current strength of parties in Rajya Sabha
The upper house of Parliament has 245 seats, of which, 12 are nominated by the President and 233 are representatives of the states and Union territories of Delhi and Puducherry.
Currently, the BJP-led NDA holds the highest number of seats at 95 followed by the Congress at 29. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has 13 seats, DMK 10 and BJD and AAP have eight each.
4. Other details
In this election, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is seeking re-election from Karnataka while Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is contesting from Maharashtra.
In Maharashtra, the elections for Rajya Sabha will be held for the first time after over two decades, as in all previous polls the candidates were elected unopposed.
The last Rajya Sabha election was held in Maharashtra in 1998. Both in Rajasthan and Haryana, it could be tough for Congress in one seat due to the presence of Independent candidates.