Rajpath is now Kartavya Path: PM Modi to unveil Rs 13,000-crore Central Vista Avenue tomorrow; see pics

India Gate and Rajpath with new names and appearances will be inaugurates by the Narendra Modi tomorrow.
After over 20 months, India Gate and Rajpath are set to welcome visitors with a new name and appearance. The general public will be able to access it starting the following day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates it tomorrow. Extensive security precautions will be taken for the inauguration ceremony, and the traffic police have also made plans for traffic diversion.
Read: NDMC passes proposal to rename Delhi's Rajpath: New name, history, significance
1. Buses will be rerouted tomorrow (Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan)
From tomorrow morning onward, buses will be rerouted from Moti Bagh Crossing, Bhikaji Cama Place, Lodhi Flyover, Moolchand Flyover, Vikas Marg, Yamuna Bazar, Tis Hazari, Ashram, and Dhaula Kuan.
2. These traffic lanes will be blocked (Photo PTI)
Besides this, all lanes of traffic will be blocked starting at 6 pm on the following roads: Tilak Marg, Key Hexagon Bhagwan Das Road, Purana Qila Road, Shershah Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Copernicus Marg, Ashoka Road, Akbar Road, KG Marg, and Shahjahan Road.
3. Significant changes (Photo: PTI)
Significant improvements have been made in walkways, micro-irrigation and stormwater services, benches, tree avenues and more.
4. Drone display postponed (Photo: Twitter)
There will be a lot of changes when Central Vista opens. It has been decided to postpone the drone display that was scheduled to take place in front of the prime minister at that time. Special preparations have been made for this show to run for the following three days.
5. Pick-up, drop off timing (Photo: Twitter)
People will be able to be picked up and dropped off during this time, and battery-operated buses will be operating. Vendor-specific zones have been established.
6. Parking spaces (Photo: Twitter)
At India Gate and along the entire Kartavya path, parking spaces have been set aside for 1175 automobiles. Additionally, new high-mask lighting and 360-degree CCTV cameras have been set up.