Rajpath is now Kartavya Path: PM Modi to unveil Rs 13,000-crore Central Vista Avenue tomorrow; see pics

India Gate and Rajpath with new names and appearances will be inaugurates by the Narendra Modi tomorrow.

After over 20 months, India Gate and Rajpath are set to welcome visitors with a new name and appearance. The general public will be able to access it starting the following day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates it tomorrow. Extensive security precautions will be taken for the inauguration ceremony, and the traffic police have also made plans for traffic diversion.

