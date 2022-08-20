In pics: Cloudburst, landslides hit Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in five districts of Himachal Pradesh for Saturday.

Heavy rainfall is creating havoc in parts of India as a cloudburst occurred in Raipur block in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district in the early hours of Saturday.

In Himachal Pradesh, three persons are missing after a house collapsed early Saturday morning during a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Chamba district of the state.