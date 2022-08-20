In pics: Cloudburst, landslides hit Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in five districts of Himachal Pradesh for Saturday.
Heavy rainfall is creating havoc in parts of India as a cloudburst occurred in Raipur block in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district in the early hours of Saturday.
In Himachal Pradesh, three persons are missing after a house collapsed early Saturday morning during a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Chamba district of the state.
1. Cloudbrust in Dehradun
An incident of cloudburst was reported by locals at 2.45 am Saturday in Sarkhet village in Raipur block in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district.
All the people stuck in the village were rescued while some took shelter in a resort nearby, SDRF has said. (Photo: ANI)
2. NH 5 closed
National Highway 5 has been closed at Kandaghat in Solan district in Himachal Pradesh due to a landslide. (Photo: ANI)
3. Landslide in Dharamshala
A landslide also occurred in Himachal's Dharamshala on Friday. (Photo: ANI)
4. Flash flood like situation in Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun
Flash-flood-like situations occurred due to incessant torrential rainfall at Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun.
"Water entered the temple with full force. There was a bridge over the river which has got totally destroyed," Digambar Bharat Giri, Priest of the temple said.
(Photo: ANI)
5. Heavy rains trigger flash floods near Vaishno Devi temple
Heavy rainfall triggered flash floods near Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra town in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. After a temporary suspension, the movement of pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine resumed on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)