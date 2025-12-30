Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passes away at 90 due to..., Mammootty pays final respects

Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with stunning new looks for The Raja Saab, See viral pics, video

Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘ceasefire’, shares close connection with Donald Trump

Bumper placements at IIT Delhi! Students receive over 1200 job offers from these companies; PPOs see 33% surge

Who is Khushi Mukherjee? Actress who made shocking revelation about Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav

'Amaal Mallik and I had...': Malti Chahar sets the record straight, REVEALS truth of their bond before Bigg Boss 19: 'He asked for my...'

How did Khaleda Zia reshape India–Bangladesh ties, adopt paradoxical policies to strategic reset?

How Tarun Yadav Built VEV Travels from Startup to 200-Member Travel BPO in Three Years

Best Pro Services in Dubai and Sharjah

From Manoj Bajpayee to Jaideep Ahlawat: 7 actors who delivered unforgettable performances that defined Indian

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with stunning new looks for The Raja Saab, See viral pics, video

Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with new looks

Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘ceasefire’, shares close connection with Donald Trump

Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘cea

Who is Khushi Mukherjee? Actress who made shocking revelation about Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav

Who is Khushi Mukherjee? Actress who made shocking revelation about SKY

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more

Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep

Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family

Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple

HomePhotos

INDIA

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS

Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra's son, Raihan Vadra has got engaged to his girlfriend, Aviva Baig. Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig have been together for 7 years, and recently he proposed to her, to which she said yes. In this photo gallery, there are several UNSEEN childhood photos of Raihan Vadra.

Vanshika Tyagi | Dec 30, 2025, 02:38 PM IST

1.Raihan Vadra with Priyanka Gandhi, sister Miraya Vadra

Raihan Vadra with Priyanka Gandhi, sister Miraya Vadra
1

Raihan Vadra is son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Businessman Robert Vadra. He has a little sister, Miraya Vadra. 

Advertisement

2.Raihan Vadra with Rahul Gandhi

Raihan Vadra with Rahul Gandhi
2

Raihan Vadra is nephew of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He shares a close bond with Rahul. Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are also sibling goals.

3.Sonia Gandhi with Vadra Family

Sonia Gandhi with Vadra Family
3

In this photo, Sonia Gandhi is seen sitting with the Vadra family, including grandchildren Miraya Vadra and Raihan Vadra, daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Robert Vadra. 

4.Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra childhood picture

Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra childhood picture
4

This photo of Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra was shared of Instagram by Rahul Gandhi. Raihan Vadra is 25 and Miraya Vadra is 21 years old. They belong to the fourth generation of Gandhi-Vadra family. Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra are not usually seen at many public events. 

TRENDING NOW

5.Raihan Vadra went to Doon School in Dehradun

Raihan Vadra went to Doon School in Dehradun
5

Raihan Vadra has completed his schooling from Doon School in Dehradun, same school where Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi also studied. Later, he went to London for further studies. Rehan Vadra completed his higher education at SOAS University in London.

6.Priyanka Gandhi with her children Raihan Vadra, Miraya Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi with her children Raihan Vadra, Miraya Vadra
6

7.MORE photos of Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi

MORE photos of Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi
7

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passes away at 90 due to..., Mammootty pays final respects
Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passes away at 90
Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with stunning new looks for The Raja Saab, See viral pics, video
Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with new looks
Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘ceasefire’, shares close connection with Donald Trump
Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘cea
Bumper placements at IIT Delhi! Students receive over 1200 job offers from these companies; PPOs see 33% surge
Bumper placements at IIT Delhi! 1200+ job offers; PPOs see 33% rise
Who is Khushi Mukherjee? Actress who made shocking revelation about Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav
Who is Khushi Mukherjee? Actress who made shocking revelation about SKY
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple
Who is Miraya Vadra? Priyanka Gandhi's daughter, Rahul Gandhi’s niece; Know her educational qualifications, sports interests, more
Who is Miraya Vadra? Priyanka Gandhi's daughter, Rahul Gandhi’s niece; Know her
5 things to know about Raihan Vadra’s fiancee, Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
Know about Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement