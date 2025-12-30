Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS

Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passes away at 90 due to..., Mammootty pays final respects
INDIA
Vanshika Tyagi | Dec 30, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
1.Raihan Vadra with Priyanka Gandhi, sister Miraya Vadra
Raihan Vadra is son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Businessman Robert Vadra. He has a little sister, Miraya Vadra.
2.Raihan Vadra with Rahul Gandhi
Raihan Vadra is nephew of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He shares a close bond with Rahul. Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are also sibling goals.
3.Sonia Gandhi with Vadra Family
In this photo, Sonia Gandhi is seen sitting with the Vadra family, including grandchildren Miraya Vadra and Raihan Vadra, daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Robert Vadra.
4.Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra childhood picture
This photo of Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra was shared of Instagram by Rahul Gandhi. Raihan Vadra is 25 and Miraya Vadra is 21 years old. They belong to the fourth generation of Gandhi-Vadra family. Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra are not usually seen at many public events.
5.Raihan Vadra went to Doon School in Dehradun
Raihan Vadra has completed his schooling from Doon School in Dehradun, same school where Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi also studied. Later, he went to London for further studies. Rehan Vadra completed his higher education at SOAS University in London.
6.Priyanka Gandhi with her children Raihan Vadra, Miraya Vadra
7.MORE photos of Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi