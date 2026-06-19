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Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

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Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Today marks the birthday of Rahul Gandhi, one of India’s most prominent political figures and a key leader of the Congress party. Know all about his personal and professional life.

Anshika Pandey | Jun 19, 2026, 01:17 PM IST

1.Rahul Gandhi childhood

Rahul Gandhi childhood
1

Rahul Gandhi was born on 19 June 1970 in Delhi. He spent his early years between Delhi and Dehradun, growing up in politically important surroundings while staying largely away from the public eye.

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2.Rahul Gandhi family tree

Rahul Gandhi family tree
2

Rahul Gandhi belongs to the Nehru - Gandhi political family. He is the son of Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, grandson of Indira Gandhi, and great-grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru. His sister is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other relatives like Maneka and Varun Gandhi are also active in politics.

3.Rahul Gandhi rumored girlfriend

Rahul Gandhi rumored girlfriend
3

Rahul Gandhi is unmarried and keeps his personal life private. He once acknowledged having a relationship with Veronique Cartelli, a Spanish architect, during his college years. The relationship reportedly ended, and he has not publicly spoken about any current partner.

4.Rahul Gandhi career

Rahul Gandhi career
4

Rahul Gandhi is a senior Indian politician and Member of Parliament. He entered politics in 2004 with the Indian National Congress, later becoming party president. He has played a key role in recent opposition campaigns, including the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and is currently the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

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5.Rahul Gandhi net worth

Rahul Gandhi net worth
5

As per his 2024 election affidavit, Rahul Gandhi declared assets worth around Rs 20.4 crore. His holdings include stocks in major companies, mutual funds, government bonds, bank deposits, jewellery and properties in Delhi and Gurugram, showing steady growth in declared assets over the years.

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