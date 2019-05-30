Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar, sparks speculation of NCP-Congress merger

Sharad Pawar has urged Rahul Gandhi not to resign as Congress President.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met NCP leader Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence on Thursday. According to NCP sources, there are strong possibilities that the party may merge with Congress. Sharad Pawar, Tarique Anwar, and Purna Sangma formed NCP as a breakaway faction of Congress in 1999, over Sonia Gandhi being of foreign origin issue.
Now, if speculation turns out to be true, it will be a full circle for Sharad Pawar to come back to Congress where currently Rahul Gandhi is currently the President but is looking to give up after debacle in Lok Sabha polls.
Gandhi, who has been insisting on resigning as Congress chief after the Lok Sabha polls debacle, drove to Pawar's residence and spent nearly an hour with him where it is learnt that the NCP chief also told him to continue as party chief.
NCP is part of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Rahul Gandhi at his residence, where Sonia Gandhi was also present. Kumaraswamy urged Rahul Gandhi not to quit as party chief.
Meanwhile, party senior leader Ahmed Patel met Mallikarjun Kharge at the AICC headquarters and later met former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh. The meetings come ahead of Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on June 1, where the newly-elected Congress MPs will elect their new leader.
1. NCP gradually losing strength in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra, a dominant BJP-Sena has meant that NCP and Congress are gradually losing their clout. In two successive elections, NCP has only won 4 seats in Lok Sabha.
Its numbers in Assembly too are down from its glory days back in 2000s. NCP is not even able to ensure victory of the Pawar family members. In Maval, Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar lost election. Other leaders close to the Pawar family also lost though Supriya Sule managed to win from family bastion Baramati.
2. Rahul Gandhi determined to resign?
Despite CWC rejecting his decision, Rahul Gandhi is insistent on quitting as Congress chief. He has given one month to the party to scout for a new President. Rahul has also asked Congress to hunt for a SC/ST or OBC face preferably as Congress President.
3. Rahul to represent Wayanad in Parliament
Rahul Gandhi missed out from becoming MP from Amethi as Smriti Irani handed him a humiliating defeat. However, Rahul won comfortably from his second seat in Wayanad. Now, all eyes are on whether Rahul Gandhi decides to become the chief of the Congress Parliamentary party in Lok Sabha to lead the opposition forces from the front.
Congress missed out on getting the formal LoP seat as it failed to get 10% seats in the Lok Sabha polls.