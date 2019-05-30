Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar, sparks speculation of NCP-Congress merger

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met NCP leader Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence on Thursday. According to NCP sources, there are strong possibilities that the party may merge with Congress. Sharad Pawar, Tarique Anwar, and Purna Sangma formed NCP as a breakaway faction of Congress in 1999, over Sonia Gandhi being of foreign origin issue.

Now, if speculation turns out to be true, it will be a full circle for Sharad Pawar to come back to Congress where currently Rahul Gandhi is currently the President but is looking to give up after debacle in Lok Sabha polls.

Gandhi, who has been insisting on resigning as Congress chief after the Lok Sabha polls debacle, drove to Pawar's residence and spent nearly an hour with him where it is learnt that the NCP chief also told him to continue as party chief.

NCP is part of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Rahul Gandhi at his residence, where Sonia Gandhi was also present. Kumaraswamy urged Rahul Gandhi not to quit as party chief.

Meanwhile, party senior leader Ahmed Patel met Mallikarjun Kharge at the AICC headquarters and later met former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh. The meetings come ahead of Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on June 1, where the newly-elected Congress MPs will elect their new leader.

With PTI inputs