Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

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INDIA
Vaishali Shastri | Apr 24, 2026, 08:31 PM IST
1.Education
Born on November 11, 1988, in New Delhi, Raghav Chadha attended the elite Modern School, Barakhamba Road. His academic qualifications include, Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree from the University of Delhi (DU) in 2009, Chartered Accountancy (CA) which he cleared in 2011 and a certification course in Public Policy from the London School of Economics.
2.Political career
Raghav Chadha’s political journey began at the age of 23 when he joined the India Against Corruption movement led by Anna Hazare in 2011. He was one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2012.
3.Political achievements
One of his achievements in his political career are:
-At 26, he was named AAP’s National Treasurer in 2015.
- He won his first assembly election from Rajinder Nagar with a big margin and served as the Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board.
-In March 2022, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, becoming the youngest MP in Rajya Sabha history.
-He served on the Standing Committee on Finance, raising issues regarding GST, unemployment, and inflation.
4.Why he left AAP?
Before quitting AAP, Chadha held a press conference and revealed why he was doing so. While calling AAP’s activities “crime” he said that he and other AAP MP’s decided to quit the party.
5.Net worth
According to his latest 2026 declarations and financial filings, he owns Rs 45 Lakh – Rs 55 Lakh in movable assets, he owns Maruti Swift Dzire, Jewelry, and Insurance in luxury assets, he has not declared his immovable property while his annual income is between Rs 12 Lakh – Rs 15 Lakh (Parliamentary Salary)