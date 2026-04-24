FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

RCB vs GT: Sai Sudharsan scripts history, breaks Chris Gayle’s all-time IPL record with stunning knock

MI vs CSK: Did Mumbai Indians misuse concussion rule? Head coach responds to controversy

'Didn't work out for us': KKR's IPL-winning coach finally reacts to Shreyas Iyer’s exit from franchise

RBI cancels Paytm Payments Bank's license after years of restrictions

Lawrence of Punjab: Docuseries on Lawrence Bishnoi might never release, I&B ministry cites 'serious concerns' over 'glorification of crime'

Exclusive: Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'doesn't consider himself icon', says 'even a lifetime is short' to become actor

IPL 2026: R Ashwin calls out Hardik Pandya’s tactical error against CSK after MI loss

West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi says women not safe under TMC, calls for BJP rule

Is AAP facing existential crisis after Raghav Chadha quits? Party split fears grow

Will Sai Sudharsan topple Chris Gayle's record of fastest 2,000 IPL runs in RCB vs GT clash?

  • LATEST
RCB vs GT: Sai Sudharsan scripts history, breaks Chris Gayle’s all-time IPL record with stunning knock

Sai Sudharsan scripts history, breaks Chris Gayle’s all-time IPL record

MI vs CSK: Did Mumbai Indians misuse concussion rule? Head coach responds to controversy

MI vs CSK: Did Mumbai Indians misuse concussion rule? Head coach responds to con

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details

Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy

HomePhotos

INDIA

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has joined BJP on Friday after he announced his split, along with six other MPs, from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The 37-year-old has been the most popular youth icon in the party since he joined Arvind Kejriwal led party.

Vaishali Shastri | Apr 24, 2026, 08:31 PM IST

1.Education

Education
1

Born on November 11, 1988, in New Delhi, Raghav Chadha attended the elite Modern School, Barakhamba Road. His academic qualifications include, Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree from the University of Delhi (DU) in 2009, Chartered Accountancy (CA) which he cleared in 2011 and a certification course in Public Policy from the London School of Economics. 

 

Advertisement

2.Political career

Political career
2

Raghav Chadha’s political journey began at the age of 23 when he joined the India Against Corruption movement led by Anna Hazare in 2011. He was one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2012.  

 

3.Political achievements

Political achievements
3

One of his achievements in his political career are:  

-At 26, he was named AAP’s National Treasurer in 2015. 

- He won his first assembly election from Rajinder Nagar with a big margin and served as the Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board. 

-In March 2022, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, becoming the youngest MP in Rajya Sabha history. 

-He served on the Standing Committee on Finance, raising issues regarding GST, unemployment, and inflation. 

4.Why he left AAP?

Why he left AAP?
4

Before quitting AAP, Chadha held a press conference and revealed why he was doing so. While calling AAP’s activities “crime” he said that he and other AAP MP’s decided to quit the party.  

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Net worth

Net worth
5

According to his latest 2026 declarations and financial filings, he owns Rs 45 Lakh – Rs 55 Lakh in movable assets, he owns Maruti Swift Dzire, Jewelry, and Insurance in luxury assets, he has not declared his immovable property while his annual income is between Rs 12 Lakh – Rs 15 Lakh (Parliamentary Salary) 

 

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
RCB vs GT: Sai Sudharsan scripts history, breaks Chris Gayle’s all-time IPL record with stunning knock
Sai Sudharsan scripts history, breaks Chris Gayle’s all-time IPL record
MI vs CSK: Did Mumbai Indians misuse concussion rule? Head coach responds to controversy
MI vs CSK: Did Mumbai Indians misuse concussion rule? Head coach responds to con
'Didn't work out for us': KKR's IPL-winning coach finally reacts to Shreyas Iyer’s exit from franchise
KKR's IPL-winning coach finally reacts to Shreyas Iyer’s exit from franchise
RBI cancels Paytm Payments Bank's license after years of restrictions
RBI cancels Paytm Payments Bank's license after years of curbs
Lawrence of Punjab: Docuseries on Lawrence Bishnoi might never release, I&B ministry cites 'serious concerns' over 'glorification of crime'
Lawrence of Punjab: Docuseries on Lawrence Bishnoi might never release
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global icons dazzle red carpet; see viral pics
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement