Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

3 . Political achievements

3

One of his achievements in his political career are:

-At 26, he was named AAP’s National Treasurer in 2015.

- He won his first assembly election from Rajinder Nagar with a big margin and served as the Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board.

-In March 2022, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, becoming the youngest MP in Rajya Sabha history.

-He served on the Standing Committee on Finance, raising issues regarding GST, unemployment, and inflation.