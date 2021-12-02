Punjab PSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 320 posts at ppsc.gov.in - Check eligibility, last date

Sarkari Naukri/ Government job Alert: Applications are invited by Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) for various posts.
Sarkari Naukri Alert: If you are looking for a government job, here are several good opportunities for you. Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released a recruitment notification on the official website.
1. PPSC Recruitment 2021
Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released a recruitment notification on the official website. Punjab PSC Recruitment 2021 notification has been released for Inspector, Cooperative Societies, Group B posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ppsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 320 posts. Interested candidates can apply online from December 22, 2021, and the last date to apply is December 29, 2021.
2. PPSC Recruitment 2021 educational qualification
Candidate must have a Bachelor's degree or equivalent in any stream with a minimum of sixty per cent marks from a recognized university or institution. Graduate with 60% marks in any stream.
Candidate must have done a Computer Course of at least one hundred and twenty hours with hands-on experience in the use of Personal Computer or Information Technology in office productivity applications or Desktop Publishing Applications from a Government recognized institution or reputed institution which is ISO 9001 certified.
Candidate must have done class 10th with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in the Punjabi language
3. PPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)
4. PPSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria:
The selection is based on written test and interview.
5. PPSC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee:
- SC/ST - Rs.750/-
- Ex-Serviceman of Punjab state only, EWS/PWD/LDESM - Rs. 500/-
- All Other Categories i.e., General, Sports Persons of Punjab and Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab - Rs. 1500/-
6. PPSC Recruitment 2021 last date
Interested candidates can apply online from December 22, 2021 and the last date to apply is December 29, 2021.