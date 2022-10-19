Punjab: India's largest 20 acres bio-energy plant to reduce threat of paddy straw burning

4/5

According to Bhagwant Mann, Punjab is having trouble disposing of crop leftovers because of the extensive wheat and paddy cropping patterns, especially the paddy straw that has no other use. Only 5 MT of the annual 18 million tonnes of stubble produced is utilised in the plywood industry, industrial boilers, and biomass power plants, according to him. Farmers are burning the remaining 13 MT on their fields because there are no other safe disposal options, he added. In Punjab, there are 75 lakh acres of paddy farming. From this, 37 lakh acres of farmers do not burn paddy straw.