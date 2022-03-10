IN PICS: As Aam Aadmi Party sweeps Punjab, celebrations galore across state

Celebrations kicked off at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann with early trends from the Assembly polls favouring AAP.

AAP workers were seen dancing at the Dhuri residence of Bhagwant Mann with brooms in their hands. The broom is the election symbol of the AAP. As per the Election Commission of India, AAP was leading the majority of seats in the 117 seat Punjab assembly, followed by Congress (13), Shiromani Akali Dal (7) and BJP (5).

AAP workers in Delhi too started celebrations at the party headquarters.