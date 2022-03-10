IN PICS: As Aam Aadmi Party sweeps Punjab, celebrations galore across state

Celebrations kicked off at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann with early trends from the Assembly polls favouring AAP.
AAP workers were seen dancing at the Dhuri residence of Bhagwant Mann with brooms in their hands. The broom is the election symbol of the AAP. As per the Election Commission of India, AAP was leading the majority of seats in the 117 seat Punjab assembly, followed by Congress (13), Shiromani Akali Dal (7) and BJP (5).
AAP workers in Delhi too started celebrations at the party headquarters.
1. Bhagwant Mann & Arvind Kejriwal
A supporter had brought along his child in costume dress that was a mix of party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the party's CM face in Punjab Bhagwant Mann. AAP leader Raghav Chadha said that the results were an indication that people of the state had accepted the duo of Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann.
2. AAP workers celebrate their win in Delhi
As AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress. Congress went into the polls having battled factionalism and anti-incumbency.
3. People celebrate AAP's win in Chandigarh
Congress changed its chief minister in September last year even as new Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hinted about his own chief ministerial ambitions. Congress finally declared Charanjit Singh Channi, the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab, as its chief ministerial candidate days before the polling on February 20.
4. AAP's win in Punjab was celebrated in Amritsar also
The Shiromani Akali Dal, which had broken off its alliance with BJP over three farm laws that were eventually repealed, tied up with Bahujan Samaj Party for the assembly elections. It is the first time that BJP fought over 65 seats in Punjab.
5. AAP workers were in jolly mood in Nagpur also
