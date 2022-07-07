Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets married: Check out 5 Indian politicians who got hitched while in office

As the Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur in an intimate wedding ceremony on Thursday.

He has joined the list of Indian politicians who got hitched while in office.

The Punjab CM was divorced from his first wife almost six years back. His former wife Inderpreet Kaur and their children are residing in the USA.

However, he’s not the politician who got married while serving in office as there have been many such leaders, who tied the knot while holding the post of minister.