Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann - Everything you need to know

In 2014, Bhagwant Mann successfully contested General election from the Sangrur constituency and repeated his success in 2019 yet again.
Bhagwant Mann, who is a former comedian, was announced as the CM face of AAP for the Punjab assembly elections 2022 before the polling began. He went from being a member of the Aam Aadmi Party to the CM face of the party for the state of Punjab, in less than 11 years of his political career.
1. Born in Sartoj village, Sangrur
The 48-year-old Bhagwant Mann was born on October 17, 1973, in Sartoj village in Sangrur. Mann, the comedian-turned-actor-turned-politician has been controversy's favourite child. A Jatt Sikh, Bhagwant Mann is the Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency in Punjab. Bhagwant Mann entered politics a decade ago in 2011 with the People's Party of Punjab.
2. First contested in 2012
He first contested for the Lehra constituency in Punjab in 2012. However, he was unsuccessful. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) roped in the comedian-turned-politician into their party in 2014. Mann successfully contested the General election in 2014 from the Sangrur constituency.
3. Won the same seat in 2019
He repeated his success in 2019 from the same seat and is currently the only AAP MP from Punjab.
He defeated his nearest rival, Congress's Kewal Dhillon, by a margin of 1,10,211 votes and held the seat for second consecutive time.
At a rally in Punjab in 2019, he had announced of taking a vow to never consume liquor again.
He worked in the television show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' as a stand-up comedian.