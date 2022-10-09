Now, two-wheeler riders in Puducherry must compulsorily wear helmets, Rs 1,000 fine for violators

Helmet-wearing has not been compulsory in Puducherry till now.

The Puducherry government has announced that motorists riding two-wheelers and travelling pillion should both compulsorily wear helmets as the Union Territory has seen a rise in fatal road accidents in the recent past.

Transport Commissioner A S Sivakumar said a notification has been issued making it compulsory for two-wheeler riders to put on helmet.