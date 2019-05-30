Proud mother Heeraben watches son Narendra Modi make history as he takes oath as PM for second time

Narendra Modi was on Thursday sworn in as country's Prime Minister for a second term, heading the National Democratic Alliance government in the presence of a large gathering of national and international dignitaries.

While PM Modi was being sworn in, his mother Heeraben Modi watched the proceedings on TV in Ahmedabad.

Before taking oath, PM Modi had visited his mother to take her blessings.