Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family

INDIA
Anshika Pandey | May 13, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
1.Who is Prateek Yadav?
Prateek Yadav is the son of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. He belongs to the influential Yadav political family but has largely stayed away from active politics and maintains a low public profile. He is married to Aparna Yadav, who is active in Indian politics.
2.Father:
Mulayam Singh Yadav was the founder of the Samajwadi Party and served three terms as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He was also a former Defence Minister of India and remained a key figure in Indian politics for decades, especially in Uttar Pradesh.
3.Mother:
Sadhna Gupta was the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav and the mother of Prateek Yadav. She largely stayed away from public political life but remained part of the influential Yadav family background.
4.Wife:
Aparna Yadav is married to Prateek Yadav. She is a politician who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022 and has previously been associated with the Samajwadi Party. She is also active in social and political initiatives in Uttar Pradesh.
5.Children:
Prateek Yadav and Aparna Yadav have two daughters. The couple generally keeps their children away from media attention and public political discussions to maintain privacy in family life.
6.Step-Brother:
Akhilesh Yadav is Prateek Yadav’s step-brother. He served as the youngest Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (2012–2017) and is currently the national president of the Samajwadi Party, continuing his father’s political legacy.
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7.Sister-in-law:
Dimple Yadav is the wife of Akhilesh Yadav and a Member of Parliament. She has represented Kannauj in the Lok Sabha and has been active in electoral politics for the Samajwadi Party.
8.Extended Yadav family network:
Prateek Yadav belongs to a large political family. His uncles include Shivpal Singh Yadav, a senior politician and former minister in Uttar Pradesh, along with Abhay Ram Singh Yadav and Rajpal Singh Yadav. The Yadav family remains one of the most influential political dynasties in Uttar Pradesh politics, with members active across multiple parties and roles.