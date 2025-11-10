Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know so far

Good news for tourists: 7 Vande Bharat trains connecting heritage cities of India: Check routes, stoppages, timings and fare
INDIA
Apurwa Amit | Nov 10, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
1.Police seize 350 kg explosive, Ak 47 in major crackdown near Delhi
Jammu and Kashmir Police found a large amount of explosive material in Faridabad, Haryana, near Delhi, in a major crackdown. Police found 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate, along with an assault rifle, a pistol, and ammunition. Earlier reports said the material was RDX, but Faridabad Police confirmed it was not. Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Gupta said, "It’s not RDX, as reported initially, but ammonium nitrate," adding that more details would be shared in a press briefing soon.
2.Arrested J-K doctor's tip led to massive arms bust
Officials said, the recovery was based on information provided by Dr. Aadil Ahmad Rather during questioning. Earlier, the police had also seized an AK-47 rifle and other ammunition from a locker owned by the doctor in the Kashmir Valley.
3.Police found the involvement of another doctor
Investigations have also pointed to the involvement of another doctor, Muzamil Shakeel, son of Shakeel Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Koil in the Pulwama district. Shakil had reportedly rented the Dhauj house three months ago. The search team recovered 14 bags of ammonium nitrate weighing nearly 100 kilograms, along with 48 components suspected to be used for assembling IEDs.
4.Seized explosives sent to forensics agencies
The seized materials have been sent for forensic examination, while intelligence agencies continue to trace funding channels and possible overseas handlers. Meanwhile, the joint operation was executed on Sunday, following leads from the interrogation of suspects arrested in Jammu & Kashmir.
5.Security tightened in Delhi-NCR
After the operation, security has been heightened across the Delhi-NCR region, with special focus on tracking potential associates linked to the network. Authorities have urged citizens to stay alert and report suspicious activity.