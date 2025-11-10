Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know so far

1 . Police seize 350 kg explosive, Ak 47 in major crackdown near Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Police found a large amount of explosive material in Faridabad, Haryana, near Delhi, in a major crackdown. Police found 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate, along with an assault rifle, a pistol, and ammunition. Earlier reports said the material was RDX, but Faridabad Police confirmed it was not. Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Gupta said, "It’s not RDX, as reported initially, but ammonium nitrate," adding that more details would be shared in a press briefing soon.