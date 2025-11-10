Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know so far

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for tourists: 7 Vande Bharat trains connecting heritage cities of India: Check routes, stoppages, timings and fare

New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why

Abhinay, Tamil actor, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling liver disease

What! Shah Rukh Khan did kanyadaan of Farah Khan? Om Shanti Om director reacts furiously: 'When you talk nonsense...'

Mukesh Ambani's BIG move to serve 2 lakh meals daily to..., announces...

Good News for Kerala Commuters: Kochi's Kaloor-Kakkanad Pink Line Metro to begin operations in..., monthly ridership to reach 50 lakh; Check route, stations, more

CM Yogi Adityanath's BIG announcement, makes 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in all UP schools, colleges

What is Ricin? Was ISKP planning chemical attack in India with Pakistan's Help?

Suresh Raina sends clear message to CSK on Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja trade deal ahead of IPL 2026, says...

Apple may bring 5 new satellite features for iPhones, here's what to expect

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for tourists: 7 Vande Bharat trains connecting heritage cities of India: Check routes, stoppages, timings and fare

7 Vande Bharat Express trains connecting India’s cultural corridors

New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why

New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why

Abhinay, Tamil actor, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling liver disease

Abhinay, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!

Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025

Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which hosted Farah Khan's mehendi ceremony; boasts massive pool, elegant dining area and…

Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which

Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know so far

Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know s

HomePhotos

INDIA

Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know so far

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir police seized an AK-47 rifle and ammunition from Rather's locker at the Government Medical College in Anantnag.

Apurwa Amit | Nov 10, 2025, 01:33 PM IST

1.Police seize 350 kg explosive, Ak 47 in major crackdown near Delhi

Police seize 350 kg explosive, Ak 47 in major crackdown near Delhi
1

Jammu and Kashmir Police found a large amount of explosive material in Faridabad, Haryana, near Delhi, in a major crackdown. Police found 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate, along with an assault rifle, a pistol, and ammunition. Earlier reports said the material was RDX, but Faridabad Police confirmed it was not. Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Gupta said, "It’s not RDX, as reported initially, but ammonium nitrate," adding that more details would be shared in a press briefing soon.

 

Advertisement

2.Arrested J-K doctor's tip led to massive arms bust

Arrested J-K doctor's tip led to massive arms bust
2

Officials said, the recovery was based on information provided by Dr. Aadil Ahmad Rather during questioning. Earlier, the police had also seized an AK-47 rifle and other ammunition from a locker owned by the doctor in the Kashmir Valley.

3.Police found the involvement of another doctor

Police found the involvement of another doctor
3

Investigations have also pointed to the involvement of another doctor, Muzamil Shakeel, son of Shakeel Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Koil in the Pulwama district. Shakil had reportedly rented the Dhauj house three months ago. The search team recovered 14 bags of ammonium nitrate weighing nearly 100 kilograms, along with 48 components suspected to be used for assembling IEDs. 

4.Seized explosives sent to forensics agencies

Seized explosives sent to forensics agencies
4

The seized materials have been sent for forensic examination, while intelligence agencies continue to trace funding channels and possible overseas handlers. Meanwhile, the joint operation was executed on Sunday, following leads from the interrogation of suspects arrested in Jammu & Kashmir. 

TRENDING NOW

5.Security tightened in Delhi-NCR

Security tightened in Delhi-NCR
5

After the operation, security has been heightened across the Delhi-NCR region, with special focus on tracking potential associates linked to the network. Authorities have urged citizens to stay alert and report suspicious activity.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for tourists: 7 Vande Bharat trains connecting heritage cities of India: Check routes, stoppages, timings and fare
7 Vande Bharat Express trains connecting India’s cultural corridors
New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why
New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why
Abhinay, Tamil actor, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling liver disease
Abhinay, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling...
What! Shah Rukh Khan did kanyadaan of Farah Khan? Om Shanti Om director reacts furiously: 'When you talk nonsense...'
What! Shah Rukh did kanyadaan of Farah? Om Shanti Om director reacts furiously
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move to serve 2 lakh meals daily to..., announces...
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move to serve 2 lakh meals daily to..., announces...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025
Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which hosted Farah Khan's mehendi ceremony; boasts massive pool, elegant dining area and…
Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which
Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know so far
Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know s
Zayed Khan-Malaika Parekh love story: Know how Zarine Khan's son married his school sweetheart
Zayed Khan-Malaika: Know how Zarine Khan's son married his school sweetheart
Anunay Sood death: 5 most popular vlogs of 32-year-old travel influencer
Anunay Sood death: 5 most popular vlogs of 32-year-old travel influencer
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE