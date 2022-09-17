Search icon
PM Narendra Modi's Birthday: 5 schemes launched by Prime Minister for India's development

As PM Modi turns 72, here are the 5 schemes introduced by PM Narendra Modi government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 today (September 17). On May 26, 2014, Modi took the oath for the first time as the Prime Minister of the country. In the past eight years, PM Modi has initiated a number of public benefit programmes. 

1. Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana
1/5

The program was announced by PM Modi in his first Independence Day address in 2014. The objective of "Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY)" was to ensure access to various financial services like availability of basic savings bank accounts, access to need-based credit, remittances facility, insurance and pension to the unbanked weaker sections and low-income groups through effective usage of technology.

2. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
2/5

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is the cleanliness campaign by the Government of India launched in 2014.  With this project, open defecation will be eliminated, and the solid waste management system will be improved.

3. PM-KISAN scheme

PM-KISAN scheme
3/5

PM-KISAN scheme or Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi provides financial support to farmers. Under this scheme, the government sends 3 installments of Rs 2,000 rupees annually to the farmers' accounts to increase their income of the farmers and help them financially.

4. Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna
4/5

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna (PMMY) provides loan to small and micro-enterprises up to Rs 10 lakh. The programme was started in order to develop an important entrepreneurial environment in India.

5. Standup India scheme

Standup India scheme
5/5

In order to encourage entrepreneurship at the grassroots level with an emphasis on economic empowerment and job creation, the Standup India scheme was introduced in April 2016.

