PM Modi visits Kedarnath temple: All you need to know about his traditional 'Pahadi' clothes

The prime minister received the outfit as a gift during a recent trip to Himachal, and it has very beautiful handwork.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Uttrakhand for two days. On Friday, PM Modi offered prayers at the well-known Kedarnath temple in the Rudraprayag area of Uttarakhand. The prime minister conducted a puja at the temple while dressed in a white traditional hill people outfit with a swastika symbol stitched on it. Later in the day, he would also go to the Badrinath temple. Modi will inspect several ongoing development projects and lay the foundations for some new ones during his two-day tour of the state.
1. PM Modi in Kedarnath
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Uttarakhand and worshiped Baba Kedar.
2. PM wears traditional 'Pahadi' clothes
During this, PM Modi was seen wearing a Himachali cap and a Pahari dress.
3. Outfit goes viral
PM Modi's attire has sparked a lot of attention. PM Modi received this as a gift in Himachal Pradesh.
4. Chola-dora
The name of this traditional Himachal Pradesh Pahadi dress is 'Chola-dora' or 'Cholu'. This dress is made entirely of wool. It has a long woollen coat that reaches the knees. A string ties it around the waist. The chola is usually cream or light brown in colour, and the dora is made by combining dark and beautiful colours. This is why it is known as Chola-Dora.
5. PM got it as a gift
According to sources, PM got it as a gift from a woman of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh during his recent visit to the state. He then promised the women that he would wear it when he went somewhere cold.