PM Modi visits Kedarnath temple: All you need to know about his traditional 'Pahadi' clothes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Uttrakhand for two days. On Friday, PM Modi offered prayers at the well-known Kedarnath temple in the Rudraprayag area of Uttarakhand. The prime minister conducted a puja at the temple while dressed in a white traditional hill people outfit with a swastika symbol stitched on it. Later in the day, he would also go to the Badrinath temple. Modi will inspect several ongoing development projects and lay the foundations for some new ones during his two-day tour of the state.