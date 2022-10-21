Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

PM Modi visits Kedarnath temple: All you need to know about his traditional 'Pahadi' clothes

The prime minister received the outfit as a gift during a recent trip to Himachal, and it has very beautiful handwork.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 21, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Uttrakhand for two days. On Friday, PM Modi offered prayers at the well-known Kedarnath temple in the Rudraprayag area of Uttarakhand. The prime minister conducted a puja at the temple while dressed in a white traditional hill people outfit with a swastika symbol stitched on it. Later in the day, he would also go to the Badrinath temple. Modi will inspect several ongoing development projects and lay the foundations for some new ones during his two-day tour of the state.

1. PM Modi in Kedarnath

PM Modi in Kedarnath
1/5

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Uttarakhand and worshiped Baba Kedar.

2. PM wears traditional 'Pahadi' clothes

PM wears traditional 'Pahadi' clothes
2/5

During this, PM Modi was seen wearing a Himachali cap and a Pahari dress.

3. Outfit goes viral

Outfit goes viral
3/5

PM Modi's attire has sparked a lot of attention. PM Modi received this as a gift in Himachal Pradesh.

4. Chola-dora

Chola-dora
4/5

The name of this traditional Himachal Pradesh Pahadi dress is 'Chola-dora' or 'Cholu'. This dress is made entirely of wool. It has a long woollen coat that reaches the knees. A string ties it around the waist. The chola is usually cream or light brown in colour, and the dora is made by combining dark and beautiful colours. This is why it is known as Chola-Dora.

5. PM got it as a gift

PM got it as a gift
5/5

According to sources, PM got it as a gift from a woman of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh during his recent visit to the state. He then promised the women that he would wear it when he went somewhere cold.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Practice these 5 yoga poses to help ease your lower back pain
Asia Cup 2022: 3 players who can replace injured Ravindra Jadeja in the match against Pakistan
Car loan interest rate: SBI, HDFC, PNB and other banks' interest rates on Rs 10 lakh car loan
Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif poses with her 'Phone Bhoot boys', Disha Patani sizzles in sexy bikini
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gautam Gambhir names his predicted XI for India's upcoming match against Pakistan, leaves out Dinesh Kathik
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.