PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath inspect developmental works in Varanasi at midnight

PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath visited the Banaras Railway Station and inspected several developmental projects in Varanasi.
After inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project in Varanasi yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to inspect some of the key development projects in the city and visit the Banaras Railway Station, alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
PM Modi took to Twitter at around 1 am on Tuesday and said that he inspected some of the key development projects in Kashi around midnight, and also said that it is the goal of the government to “create the best possible infrastructure” for Varanasi.
1. Midnight inspection with CM Yogi Adityanath
During the inspection of the projects at around midnight, PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He was also seen interacting with locals and waving at people who had turned up to greet him. (Photo- PM Modi Twitter)
2. Visit to Banaras Railway Station
PM Modi, along with CM Yogi Adityanath also visited the Banaras Railway station last night. The prime minister had tweeted, “Next stop…Banaras station. We are working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly railway stations.” (Photo- ANI)
3. Meeting with chief ministers
Ahead of the inspections, PM Modi conducted a meeting with several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states which ran for six hours. After the meeting, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Thank you Narendra Modi Ji for enlightening us with your words of wisdom and vision for a better India during the 6 hr long exhaustive and intense deliberation.” (Photo- PM Modi Twitter)
4. Kashi Vishwanath Dham inauguration
Earlier on Monday, PM Modi had inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project in Varanasi. Phase one of the project was inaugurated yesterday, and it was constructed at the cost of nearly Rs 339 crores. (Photo- PM Modi Twitter)
5. Two-day visit to Varanasi
PM Modi commenced his two-day visit to Varanasi on Monday, which kicked off with the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project. On December 14, he will be attending the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir. (Photo- PM Modi Twitter)