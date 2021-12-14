PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath inspect developmental works in Varanasi at midnight

After inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project in Varanasi yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to inspect some of the key development projects in the city and visit the Banaras Railway Station, alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PM Modi took to Twitter at around 1 am on Tuesday and said that he inspected some of the key development projects in Kashi around midnight, and also said that it is the goal of the government to “create the best possible infrastructure” for Varanasi.