PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat; Check inside photos

5 . Why this shift?

According to an official release from PMO, the inauguration marks a transformative milestone in India's administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem. For decades, several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area. This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments. The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities. (With inputs from ANI)