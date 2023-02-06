PM Modi to unveil HAL’s largest helicopter factory: From Dhruv to Prachand, check out these made-in-India choppers

In a move to boost India's defence sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)'s biggest helicopter factory in Karnataka's Tumakuru district today, i.e.February 6. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and other senior officials of the defence ministry will be attending the inauguration ceremony.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)'s helicopter factory - known as the ‘Greenfield Helicopter Factory’ - is India’s largest helicopter manufacturing facility, according to a government release. It is said to enable the country to meet its requirement of helicopters without import and will also boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in helicopter design, development, and manufacture. The following is a list of helicopters manufactured by HAL.