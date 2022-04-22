UK-India talks: PM Modi, UK PM Boris Johnson push for free trade agreement, know key highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Friday pushed for closing the negotiations for a free trade agreement by the end of the year and agreed on a new and expanded bilateral defence and security partnership.

In their wide-ranging talks, Modi and Johnson vowed to give fresh momentum to overall ties and reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 that listed ambitious targets for deeper collaborations in diverse sectors.