PM Modi holds meet with heads of political parties over 'one nation, one election': Who attended and who gave it a pass

Sources said that the Opposition parties are wary of the meeting convened by the prime minister as they feel this might be a "trap" set by the BJP and needs proper discussion before going ahead.

PM Modi on Wednesday met the heads of political parties which have at least one member either in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha for the meeting to discuss several issues, including the "one nation, one election" idea, celebration of 75 years of Independence in 2022 and the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year.

The Prime Minister interacted with leaders of various political parties having representation in Parliament to explore possibilities of holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections together amid no show by various opposition parties.

Though the meeting was to discuss possibilities of key issues including 'one nation one election' and other issues, many party presidents excused themselves from attending the meeting.

Apart from Congress, parties who give it a miss include NDA ally Shiv Sena as well as the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the DMK, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

However, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar, SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik and National People's Party (NPP) leader Conard Sangma were among those who attended the meeting at the Parliament House library building.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)