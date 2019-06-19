PM Modi holds meet with heads of political parties over 'one nation, one election': Who attended and who gave it a pass

Sources said that the Opposition parties are wary of the meeting convened by the prime minister as they feel this might be a "trap" set by the BJP and needs proper discussion before going ahead.
PM Modi on Wednesday met the heads of political parties which have at least one member either in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha for the meeting to discuss several issues, including the "one nation, one election" idea, celebration of 75 years of Independence in 2022 and the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year.
The Prime Minister interacted with leaders of various political parties having representation in Parliament to explore possibilities of holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections together amid no show by various opposition parties.
Though the meeting was to discuss possibilities of key issues including 'one nation one election' and other issues, many party presidents excused themselves from attending the meeting.
Apart from Congress, parties who give it a miss include NDA ally Shiv Sena as well as the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the DMK, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
However, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar, SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik and National People's Party (NPP) leader Conard Sangma were among those who attended the meeting at the Parliament House library building.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
1. Mamata, Naidu, MK Stalin, KCR give it a miss
As PM Modi convened meeting with heads of political parties on Wednesday, DMK president MK Stalin, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu excused themselves from attending the meet.
Modi has invited the heads of all the political parties that have at least one member either in the Lok Sabha or in the Rajya Sabha for today's meeting that he will chair to discuss several issues, including the 'one nation, one election' idea.
On Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee declined the invitation to attend the meeting and asked the Centre to instead prepare a white paper on the "one nation, one election" issue for consultations.
2. 'One Nation, One Election' idea is to distract people, says Mayawati
Mayawati-led BSP opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' idea for holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies in the country.
In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Mayawati claimed that the 'One Nation, One Election' is an attempt to distract people from the "burning" issues in the country.
"Elections in any democratic country can never be a problem nor it is appropriate to evaluate elections with wastage of funds. The issue of 'one country, one election' in the country is actually an attempt to distract people from burning issues like poverty, inflation, unemployment, rising violence," she tweeted in Hindi.
3. Opposed to 'one nation one election', Congress decided not to attend meet
Opposed to the idea of simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, several opposition parties, including the Congress, on Wednesday skipped the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of 'one nation, one election'.
The Congress took the decision of staying away from the meeting after consultations with other parties on the issue.
The party had convened a meeting of all opposition leaders on Wednesday morning to discuss the issue but it was cancelled in view of its president Rahul Gandhi's birthday.
4. CPI(M) attended meeting, but opposed to 'one nation one election' idea
The Left parties, represented by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI's D Raja, attended the meeting but are opposed to the idea.
"We will attend and oppose the 'one nation, one election' issue," a senior Left leader said.
Holding simultaneous polls to Parliament and state Assemblies is fundamentally anti-federal and anti-democratic and thus against the Constitution, Yechury said in a note.
The meeting was held in the library building of Parliament.
5. AAP, though skipped meet, seeks vision document on 'one nation, one election'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and sent party member Raghav Chadha to represent the party.
The AAP has sought a vision document on the issue of 'one nation, one election' from Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, so that an informed and wide-ranging discussion can happen on the issue.
Modi had invited heads of all parties who have an MP either in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha for a meeting on June 19 to discuss several issues, including the "one nation, one election" idea, celebration of the 75 years of Independence in 2022 and 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year.
6. PM Modi invited presidents of all political parties to attend meet
PM Modi has invited the presidents of all the political parties that have at least one member either in the Lok Sabha or in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue.
Sources said Opposition parties feel there needs to be greater discussions among various stakeholders before taking the issue further.
The agenda for the meeting also includes discussions on the celebration of 75 years of Independence in 2022 and the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year. It will be followed by a dinner meeting with all the MPs on Thursday.