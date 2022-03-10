Search icon
PM Modi addresses party cadres after BJP wins elections in four states - Five points

The PM touched on a number of points in his address to party cadres after the BJP's resounding poll victory in 4 states.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 10, 2022, 08:58 PM IST

High voltage assembly elections concluded with the BJP registering government-forming majority in 4 out the 5 states that went to polls. In the largest of the five states UP, the BJP grabbed a resounding victory, paving way for a historic second term for Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister. “Uttar Pradesh has given many prime ministers but for first time it has reelected a CM after he served a full term,” PM Modi said while addressing party workers after receiving mandate in UP.

The PM touched on a number of points in his post-result address, highlighting the BJP’s type of governance, his vision for the future of India and predicting the end of dynastic politics. Here are 5 key statements that Modi made post the successful poll campaign.

1. People's stamp of strong approval for BJP

1/5

“Poll results highlight people's stamp of strong approval for BJP's pro-poor pro-active governance”

2. Transparency and good governance

2/5

“Delivery of governance has been made better and transparent in last few years, delivering poor their rights”

3. Will not rest until...

3/5

“I am not going to rest until poor get their rights; we will reach every poor and those entitled to benefits.”

4. Caste politics in UP

4/5

“Those who look at UP through prism of caste insult it; people of state repeatedly voted for politics of development since 2014.”

5. End of Dynastic Politics

5/5

“A day will come when sun will set on dynastic politics in country; people indicated this in these polls as well.”

 

Quotes from PTI

Pics courtesy: ANI, PTI, Reuters

