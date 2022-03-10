PM Modi addresses party cadres after BJP wins elections in four states - Five points

The PM touched on a number of points in his address to party cadres after the BJP's resounding poll victory in 4 states.
High voltage assembly elections concluded with the BJP registering government-forming majority in 4 out the 5 states that went to polls. In the largest of the five states UP, the BJP grabbed a resounding victory, paving way for a historic second term for Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister. “Uttar Pradesh has given many prime ministers but for first time it has reelected a CM after he served a full term,” PM Modi said while addressing party workers after receiving mandate in UP.
The PM touched on a number of points in his post-result address, highlighting the BJP’s type of governance, his vision for the future of India and predicting the end of dynastic politics. Here are 5 key statements that Modi made post the successful poll campaign.
1. People's stamp of strong approval for BJP
“Poll results highlight people's stamp of strong approval for BJP's pro-poor pro-active governance”
2. Transparency and good governance
“Delivery of governance has been made better and transparent in last few years, delivering poor their rights”
3. Will not rest until...
“I am not going to rest until poor get their rights; we will reach every poor and those entitled to benefits.”
4. Caste politics in UP
“Those who look at UP through prism of caste insult it; people of state repeatedly voted for politics of development since 2014.”
5. End of Dynastic Politics
“A day will come when sun will set on dynastic politics in country; people indicated this in these polls as well.”
Quotes from PTI
Pics courtesy: ANI, PTI, Reuters