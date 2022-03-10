PM Modi addresses party cadres after BJP wins elections in four states - Five points

The PM touched on a number of points in his address to party cadres after the BJP's resounding poll victory in 4 states.

High voltage assembly elections concluded with the BJP registering government-forming majority in 4 out the 5 states that went to polls. In the largest of the five states UP, the BJP grabbed a resounding victory, paving way for a historic second term for Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister. “Uttar Pradesh has given many prime ministers but for first time it has reelected a CM after he served a full term,” PM Modi said while addressing party workers after receiving mandate in UP.

The PM touched on a number of points in his post-result address, highlighting the BJP’s type of governance, his vision for the future of India and predicting the end of dynastic politics. Here are 5 key statements that Modi made post the successful poll campaign.