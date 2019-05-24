'Didi, please tweet pic when you wear': Tajinder Singh Bagga sends Mamata Banerjee 'Jai Shri Ram' kurta

He wrote on Twitter: “Heard @MamataOfficial Didi send Kurta to Modi ji once in a Year, Its our duty too to send something to Didi as Return Gift. Sending a #JaiShriRam Women Kurta to Didi, pls tweet Pic Didi whenever you wear.”

Bengal witnessed a saffron surge on Thursday as the BJP inflicted a deadly blow to state's ruling Trinamool Congress by winning 16 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state and leading in two other.

TMC won 19 seats and was leading in three others till last reports came in.

The saffron party was giving the TMC a run for its money even in terms of vote share having polled 40.25 per cent of votes counted so far. The TMC has clinched 43.28 per cent.

While there has been much handwringing from TMC, the BJP leaders were in buoyant mood.

Tajinder Bagga, the Delhi BJP spokesperson who had been detained by the Bengal Police had a unique gift for the West Bengal CM.





Banerjee, who PM Modi said sent him kurtas every year. The statement wasn’t well-received, and Banerjee later promised him sweets which would break his teeth. .