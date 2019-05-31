'Please continue to inspire youngsters': Twitter's message to Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on being excluded from Cabinet

Many speculated if Rathore is being groomed for a big role in Rajasthan politics.

The greatest shocker from Thursday's Modi 2.0 cabinet was the exclusion of Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. The suave MP from Jaipur Rural gained rapid prominence in the first Modi government owing to his stellar work and his Twitter outreach which earned him fans cutting across the political aisle.

Former Army man and a distinguished sportsman, Rathore managed to cut his teeth in the bureaucratic circle soon after taking charge as Minister and did admirably well as MoS I&B Minister and later as MoS (Independent Charge) in the Sports Ministry. However, Rathore didn't get a call from PM Modi despite BJP ensuring a clean sweep in Rajasthan five months after it lost the state election.

This has prompted speculation, is Rathore being groomed for the big post in Rajasthan? While there is no clarity about it at this time, Twitterati seems to be in mourning over Rathore's sudden exclusion. Many though have already congratulated him assuming Rathore will get a big role in Rajasthan.

Independent India's first individual silver medallist in Olympics Rathore though have shown great sportsman spirit wishing all those who have made the cut all the best. He has also thanked PM Modi and many of his former colleagues for a memorable learning experience.

Many congratulations to the Council of Ministers who took oath today under the leadership of Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji. May you all have a remarkable tenure in the forthcoming years and work towards strengthening our democracy.#ModiSwearingIn #ModiSarkar2 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 30, 2019

It was a great privilege and honour to serve as a member of PM @narendramodi Ji’s council of ministers. Every single moment spent with him was a testimony to his vision, energy and commitment to our great nation. My gratitude to PM Modi ji Jai Hind — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 31, 2019

Last 5 years was a great learning curve wherein I had the privilege and honour of serving with the best, Shri @arunjaitley ji @MVenkaiahNaidu ji and @smritiirani ji, my gratitude to each one of them — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 31, 2019