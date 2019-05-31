Photos
'Please continue to inspire youngsters': Twitter's message to Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on being excluded from Cabinet
Many speculated if Rathore is being groomed for a big role in Rajasthan politics.
- DNA Web Team
- May 31, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
The greatest shocker from Thursday's Modi 2.0 cabinet was the exclusion of Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. The suave MP from Jaipur Rural gained rapid prominence in the first Modi government owing to his stellar work and his Twitter outreach which earned him fans cutting across the political aisle.
Former Army man and a distinguished sportsman, Rathore managed to cut his teeth in the bureaucratic circle soon after taking charge as Minister and did admirably well as MoS I&B Minister and later as MoS (Independent Charge) in the Sports Ministry. However, Rathore didn't get a call from PM Modi despite BJP ensuring a clean sweep in Rajasthan five months after it lost the state election.
This has prompted speculation, is Rathore being groomed for the big post in Rajasthan? While there is no clarity about it at this time, Twitterati seems to be in mourning over Rathore's sudden exclusion. Many though have already congratulated him assuming Rathore will get a big role in Rajasthan.
Independent India's first individual silver medallist in Olympics Rathore though have shown great sportsman spirit wishing all those who have made the cut all the best. He has also thanked PM Modi and many of his former colleagues for a memorable learning experience.
Many congratulations to the Council of Ministers who took oath today under the leadership of Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji. May you all have a remarkable tenure in the forthcoming years and work towards strengthening our democracy.#ModiSwearingIn #ModiSarkar2— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 30, 2019
It was a great privilege and honour to serve as a member of PM @narendramodi Ji’s council of ministers. Every single moment spent with him was a testimony to his vision, energy and commitment to our great nation. My gratitude to PM Modi ji Jai Hind— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 31, 2019
Last 5 years was a great learning curve wherein I had the privilege and honour of serving with the best, Shri @arunjaitley ji @MVenkaiahNaidu ji and @smritiirani ji, my gratitude to each one of them— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 31, 2019
Serving in @MIB_India allowed me to sit with great thinkers, hard working journalists and creative minds. They helped me become a better leader with their insights. I can't thank enough the team at I&B Ministry who helped us deliver our best.— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 31, 2019
1. How Twitter reacted?
You have the bright future. You're a dark horse in this political race. Please continue your good work on the ground.
— Priya Kulkarni (@priyaakulkarni2) May 31, 2019
Connect to your audience via social media and blogs.
My best wishes with you.
It's India's loss to not have your inspiring self as our Sports & Youth Minister. Difficult to see you go, even if it means a gain for Rajasthan state politics. Misplaced priorities
— गीतिका (@ggiittiikkaa) May 31, 2019
Sir, you're truly an inspiration for young India. Please do continue to inspire youngsters to do good work for our great nation. #JaiHind
— Vin Sinners (@vinsinners) May 31, 2019
A Soldier never Loss
— Piyush Fofandi (@piyushfofandi) May 31, 2019
He always fights in the Front, you are the inspiration for millions.
Show the path to youth and Guide them for Nation Building.
There thousand reason to serve the poor and needy people to serve.
Vande Matram.
Sir, grateful for your dedication and service. I'm sure you have some great responsibility coming your way. Continue to be an inspiration to people.
— Devika (@Dayweekaa) May 31, 2019
You have the bright future. You're a dark horse in this political race. Please continue your good work on the ground.
Connect to your audience via social media and blogs.
My best wishes with you.
It's India's loss to not have your inspiring self as our Sports & Youth Minister. Difficult to see you go, even if it means a gain for Rajasthan state politics. Misplaced priorities— गीतिका (@ggiittiikkaa) May 31, 2019
Sir, you're truly an inspiration for young India. Please do continue to inspire youngsters to do good work for our great nation. #JaiHind— Vin Sinners (@vinsinners) May 31, 2019
A Soldier never Loss
He always fights in the Front, you are the inspiration for millions.
Show the path to youth and Guide them for Nation Building.
There thousand reason to serve the poor and needy people to serve.
Vande Matram.
Sir, grateful for your dedication and service. I'm sure you have some great responsibility coming your way. Continue to be an inspiration to people.— Devika (@Dayweekaa) May 31, 2019
2. Rathore's message after not being included in Modi 2.0 cabinet
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore like a dedicated soldier showed no rancour with the decision. Rather in series of tweets he has thanked all for the experience. Rathore said: It was a great privilege and honour to serve as a member of PM @narendramodi Ji’s council of ministers. Every single moment spent with him was a testimony to his vision, energy and commitment to our great nation. Many congratulations to the Council of Ministers who took oath today under the leadership of Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji. May you all have a remarkable tenure in the forthcoming years and work towards strengthening our democracy".
Looking back at his time in the office, he said, "Last 5 years was a great learning curve wherein I had the privilege and honour of serving with the best, Shri @arunjaitley ji @MVenkaiahNaidu ji and @smritiirani ji, my gratitude to each one of them . Serving in @MIB_India allowed me to sit with great thinkers, hard working journalists and creative minds. They helped me become a better leader with their insights. I can't thank enough the team at I&B Ministry who helped us deliver our best".
3. What made Rathore a social media icon?
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore managed to broke the stereotypical notion of being a neta. He particularly came into his own as the Sports Minister. From Khelo India to renewed push for TOPS, Rathore looked to ensure that Indian sports is on an upward trajectory. His fitness videos with colleague Kiren Rijijju also became viral on social media. Also, Rathore was one of the most outspoken BJP leaders who consistently put up videos to counter Congress.