Pictures of Terminal 2 of Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru go viral before inauguration on November 11

Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Nov 09, 2022, 05:41 PM IST

Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, November 11. 

1. Cost of Terminal 2

The Terminal 2 of the Airport has been built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore, according to officials. Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the 'garden city of Bengaluru' and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden", the officials said. (Photo: ANI)

2. Number of counters for check-in will be double

With the inauguration of T2, the passenger handling capacity as well as the number of counters for check-in and immigration at the airport will double, helping people immensely, the officials said on Wednesday. The airport will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers annually from its current capacity of 2.5 crore.

3. Hanging gardens and outdoor gardens

Passengers will travel through more than 10,000 square metres of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens. These gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology. (Photo: ANI)

4. 100% usage of renewable energy

The airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design. (Photo: ANI)

(With inputs from PTI)

