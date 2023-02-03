Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

60 million-year-old Shaligram stones for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal: See Pics

Special prayers were held on Thursday afternoon following which the rocks were presented to the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 02, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

Special rocks from which the idol of Lord Ram will be carved out and placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple have arrived from Nepal, a senior functionary of the temple trust here said. The Shaligram rocks arrived Ayodhya late on Wednesday night. Special prayers were held on Thursday afternoon following which the rocks were presented to the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

 

1. 51 vedic teacher worshipped Shaligram stones

51 vedic teacher worshipped Shaligram stones
1/5

Fifty-one vedic teachers also worshipped the rocks, officials said. Mahant Tapeshwar Das of the Janaki Mandir in Nepal presented these rocks to Champat Rai, general secretary of Ram Temple Trust, they said.

 

2. Lord Ram's idol to be made from these stones

Lord Ram's idol to be made from these stones
2/5

The idol of Lord Ram's 'baalroop' (child form) carved out of these stones will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple which is expected to be ready by January next year.

3. Sacred 'Shaligram' stones

Sacred 'Shaligram' stones
3/5

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's national secretary Rajendra Singh Pankaj had started from Mustang district of Nepal on January 25 with the consignment of the two sacred rocks.

 

4. Both rocks weigh 40 tonnes total

Both rocks weigh 40 tonnes total
4/5

These rocks, that are 60 million-years-old, reached Ayodhya from Nepal on two different trucks. One rock weighs 26 tonnes and the other weighs 14 tonnes, Prakash Gupta, office in-charge of temple trust had earlier said.

 

5. Shaligram stones brought Nepal

Shaligram stones brought Nepal
5/5

The two rocks were found in the Gandaki river at a place close to Shaligrama or Muktinath (place of salvation) in Nepal's Mustang district.

(Photo credit: ANI)

READ | Ayodhya Ram temple: Know what is 'Shaligram' stone and its religious significance

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu's pretty wife Nandini, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar attend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash
5 hot, sexy photos of MMS Kand actor Sapna Sappu that will make you forget Aabha Paul
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Windows 11 users get new widgets for Spotify and Phone Link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.