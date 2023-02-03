60 million-year-old Shaligram stones for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal: See Pics

Special prayers were held on Thursday afternoon following which the rocks were presented to the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
Special rocks from which the idol of Lord Ram will be carved out and placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple have arrived from Nepal, a senior functionary of the temple trust here said. The Shaligram rocks arrived Ayodhya late on Wednesday night. Special prayers were held on Thursday afternoon following which the rocks were presented to the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
1. 51 vedic teacher worshipped Shaligram stones
Fifty-one vedic teachers also worshipped the rocks, officials said. Mahant Tapeshwar Das of the Janaki Mandir in Nepal presented these rocks to Champat Rai, general secretary of Ram Temple Trust, they said.
2. Lord Ram's idol to be made from these stones
The idol of Lord Ram's 'baalroop' (child form) carved out of these stones will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple which is expected to be ready by January next year.
3. Sacred 'Shaligram' stones
Vishwa Hindu Parishad's national secretary Rajendra Singh Pankaj had started from Mustang district of Nepal on January 25 with the consignment of the two sacred rocks.
4. Both rocks weigh 40 tonnes total
These rocks, that are 60 million-years-old, reached Ayodhya from Nepal on two different trucks. One rock weighs 26 tonnes and the other weighs 14 tonnes, Prakash Gupta, office in-charge of temple trust had earlier said.
5. Shaligram stones brought Nepal
The two rocks were found in the Gandaki river at a place close to Shaligrama or Muktinath (place of salvation) in Nepal's Mustang district.
(Photo credit: ANI)
