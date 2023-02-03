60 million-year-old Shaligram stones for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal: See Pics

Special rocks from which the idol of Lord Ram will be carved out and placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple have arrived from Nepal, a senior functionary of the temple trust here said. The Shaligram rocks arrived Ayodhya late on Wednesday night. Special prayers were held on Thursday afternoon following which the rocks were presented to the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.