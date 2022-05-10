Photographer Danish Siddiqui’s moving shots from India’s Covid wave that won him Pulitzer Prize

Danish Siddiqui, a celebrated photojournalist who worked with the news agency Reuters, got awarded the Pulitzer Prize for the second time for some of the most moving images clicked while India was battling through the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Siddiqui, who has been awarded the Pulitzer Prize 2022 posthumously, died at the age of 38 on July 16, 2021. The revered photographer passed away in Afghanistan while covering the Taliban takeover of the country. His mortal remains were brought to India and his last rites were performed in New Delhi.

Here are some of the most moving photos by Danish Siddique during the second Covid-19 wave in India.