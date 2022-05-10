Photographer Danish Siddiqui’s moving shots from India’s Covid wave that won him Pulitzer Prize

Danish Siddiqui got awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2022 for the second time for clicking moving photos during the second Covid-19 wave in India.
Danish Siddiqui, a celebrated photojournalist who worked with the news agency Reuters, got awarded the Pulitzer Prize for the second time for some of the most moving images clicked while India was battling through the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Siddiqui, who has been awarded the Pulitzer Prize 2022 posthumously, died at the age of 38 on July 16, 2021. The revered photographer passed away in Afghanistan while covering the Taliban takeover of the country. His mortal remains were brought to India and his last rites were performed in New Delhi.
Here are some of the most moving photos by Danish Siddique during the second Covid-19 wave in India.
1. Urns of Covid-19 patients
Photo shows urns of people whose last rites were performed, including those who died due to Covid-19 in India. (Photo - Danish Siddiqui/ Reuters)
2. Mass cremation during Covid-19 wave
One of the most moving photos from the time, this shot shows a crematorium ground during the mass cremation of people, most of whom had died due to Covid-19. (Photo - Danish Siddiqui/ Reuters)
3. Plight of Covid-19 patients
This photo shows a woman suffering from Covid-19 wearing an oxygen mask. This shot depicted the rush of patients in hospitals during the second Covid wave in India. (Photo - Danish Siddiqui/ Reuters)
4. Devastating Covid-19 wave in India
In this shot, a man is waving a cloth in front of his family member, who remains lying in an ambulance unattended during the intense Covid-19 wave in India in 2021. (Photo - Danish Siddiqui/ Reuters)
5. Increased Covid-19 deaths in India
In this photo, men are hoisting the body of a deceased Covid-19 patient at the Ganga ghat in Uttar Pradesh, which is a famous place for performing last rites. (Photo - Danish Siddiqui/ Reuters)
6. Lack of hospital beds, medical supplies
Two men are sharing one hospital bed, signifying the lack of medical supplies and hospital beds during the massive surge of Covid-19 cases across the country. (Photo - Danish Siddiqui/ Reuters)