People's PM will come and Bengal will not get such chance in 100 years: Mamata's nephew TMC candidate Abhishek Banerjee Exclusive interview with Abhishek Banerjee. Kamalika Sengupta

May 17, 2019, 08:22 AM IST MP and Mamata's Banerjee nephew Abhishek Banerjee in an exclusive interview with Zee 24 Ghanta lashed out at Narendra Modi for the repeated 'bhaatija' jibes. Abhishek Banerjee dared PM Modi to directly take his name in the public meetings just like TMC has alleged corruption charges against Jay Shah. Abhishek Banerjee speaking to Kamalika Sengupta was aggressive in his attitude and made no bones of the fact that he believes people of Bengal want to see Mamata Banerjee as the PM and also exuded hope that TMC wil win all the 42 seats in Bengal. Full interview of Abhishek Banerjee He refused to give credence to the theory that there is a saffron surge in Bengal and said all will be clear soon when the election results are out. Abhishek also leveled allegation that Left and BJP are in a covert alliance and are helping each other during elections. He also said that Congress has little presence in Bengal. Abhishek Banerjee said that Bengal's people will not get such an opportunity in the next 100 years when asked about chances of PM from Bengal and Jyoti Basu narrowly missing out.

1. Abhishek claims Modi-Shah politically incompetent

1/3 Abhishek Banerjee said, " Modi and Shah are politically incompetent that is why they target our family personally, even they have not spared my wife . I have gone to court and true picture has come out." When asked about the Bhatija jibe, he said, " I challenge Modi-Shah to come and name me and attack then I will see". Regarding saffron wave: Abhishek Banerjee said, " 23rd May when EVM counting will start you will not find Lotus anywhere. Modi knows his dream of becoming second time Prime Minister has been destroyed by Mamata Banerjee so now they are after Mamata Banerjee.If Mamata stays BJP will become signboard". Regarding PM candidate: Abhishek Banerjee said. "People's Prime Minister will Come and Bengal will not get this chance in another 100 years . Whoever people want, I also hope that the person becomes PM." Ravan to be slain soon: TMC MP said," We will kill Ravan this time. They have done riots in Gujrat and UP and they have come to power. Here they have tried but failed to succeed".



2. Abhishek Banerjee speaks about pressure

2/3 Nephew of Mamata Banerjee how much of that is advantage and what are the disadvantage? Abhishek: See am again saying, am only a TMC worker. People who are unable to do politics are personally targetting me. People know why they are targetting me.23rd May when EVM counting will start you will not see lotus anywhere.

Why are Left and Congress targeting him: Abhishek: Have you seen these days CPM says the same thing as BJP says. Have you seen left complaining anything about BJP in EC in this time . We have more than 500 complains but left ?. They have an understanding here. About alliance with Congress and Left in Centre: Abhishek: On 19th January all opposition leaders were there except CPIM. They are just both sides of same coin. In Bengal, BJP- Congress- Left are together. About EC's role: Abhishek: Am sorry to say but they have not taken any step against any BJP person.Ghatal candidate threatened people on camera if our leader Anubrata Mondal has been kept under surveillance why not them. About poll violence in Bengal: EC should answer, as they are in control currently. They are transferring police doing whatever they feel like. Even in my constituency police have been changed. Now if something happens during the election who will be responsible?



3. Is Abhishek not allowing others to campaign?