Ram Vilas Paswan: Master politician who always knows where the wind blows and has worked under 6 PMs

Another emphatic victory in 1989 earned him his first stint in the cabinet of VP Singh, who appointed him as labour minister.

Less than a decade later, he was back as railway minister in successive governments headed by H D Deve Gowda and I K Gujaral which together lasted for a couple of years.

The Janata Dal faction, with which he was associated in the 1990s, sided with the BJP-led NDA and Paswan was made the minister for communications, and later coal in the government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.