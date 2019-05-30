Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2755463
HomePhotos

Ram Vilas Paswan: Master politician who always knows where the wind blows and has worked under 6 PMs

A politician with an uncanny knack for sensing which way the wind is blowing, Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan has a rare distinction of serving as a minister in the cabinets of six prime ministers.

  • PTI
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 30, 2019, 08:40 PM IST

A politician with an uncanny knack for sensing which way the wind is blowing, Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan has a rare distinction of serving as a minister in the cabinets of six prime ministers.

Paswan Thursday took oath as Cabinet minister. 

The septuagenarian had started off as a member of the Bihar legislative assembly in the 1960s and shot to fame in the 1977 post-Emergency Lok Sabha polls when he won Hajipur seat by over four lakh votes, then a record margin.

 

1. VP Singh appointed Ram Vilas Paswan as labour minister

VP Singh appointed Ram Vilas Paswan as labour minister
1/4

Another emphatic victory in 1989 earned him his first stint in the cabinet of VP Singh, who appointed him as labour minister.

Less than a decade later, he was back as railway minister in successive governments headed by H D Deve Gowda and I K Gujaral which together lasted for a couple of years.

The Janata Dal faction, with which he was associated in the 1990s, sided with the BJP-led NDA and Paswan was made the minister for communications, and later coal in the government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

 

2. Ram Vilas Paswan was appointed the minister for chemicals and fertilizers and steel under Manmohan Singh

Ram Vilas Paswan was appointed the minister for chemicals and fertilizers and steel under Manmohan Singh
2/4

Later, he floated his own party with a view to exploring the possibilities as the foremost Dalit leader in Bihar after Babu Jagjivan Ram.

The Gujarat riots of 2002 saw him quit the NDA in protest and gravitate towards the Congress-led UPA, which came to power two years later. He was appointed the minister for chemicals and fertilizers and steel under Manmohan Singh.

 

3. Ram Vilas Paswan lost Hajipur seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls

Ram Vilas Paswan lost Hajipur seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls
3/4

His relations with the Congress got strained during the UPA-2 when he was denied a ministerial berth following his party's debacle in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. Paswan himself was defeated at his own citadel of Hajipur.

Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls the BJP, which was looking for allies in Bihar so they could help it make up for the loss of Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U), welcomed him with open arms and offered him seven seats to contest. The LJP won six, including Paswan, his son Chirag and brother Ram Chandra.

 

4. Ram Vilas Paswan served as the minister for food and public distribution and consumer affairs under Narendra Modi

Ram Vilas Paswan served as the minister for food and public distribution and consumer affairs under Narendra Modi
4/4

As the minister for food and public distribution and consumer affairs under Narendra Modi, Paswan made his mark as a stout votary of the government whenever it came under attack on issues of social justice. He handled efficiently the pulses and sugar sector crisis besides bringing reforms in the Public Distribution System.

He did not contest the recent Lok Sabha polls. His younger brother and Bihar minister Pashupati Kumar Paras won from Hajipur. Paswan is now set to enter the Rajya Sabha, most likely from Bihar.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently
In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew
How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer
In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'
Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar's kin booked for using phone to unlock EVM
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews