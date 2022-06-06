Operation Blue Star anniversary: Know how the controversial military operation in Golden Temple unfolded

Operation Blue Star was one of the most controversial military operations in the history of India, inciting disturbances across the country.

On this day 38 years ago, one of the biggest and most controversial military operations in India took place, known as the Operation Blue Star. From June 1 to June 8 in 1984, Operation Blue Star unfolded in the historic Golden Temple, carried out to flush out militants from the Sikh temple.

The operation was condemned by the Sikh community across the nation, which attracted a lot of flak against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The 1984 military operation later became the reason behind the assassination of Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards, who were enraged over the desecration of the Golden Temple.

Here is all you need to know about Operation Blue Star -