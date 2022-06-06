Operation Blue Star anniversary: Know how the controversial military operation in Golden Temple unfolded

Operation Blue Star was one of the most controversial military operations in the history of India, inciting disturbances across the country.
On this day 38 years ago, one of the biggest and most controversial military operations in India took place, known as the Operation Blue Star. From June 1 to June 8 in 1984, Operation Blue Star unfolded in the historic Golden Temple, carried out to flush out militants from the Sikh temple.
The operation was condemned by the Sikh community across the nation, which attracted a lot of flak against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The 1984 military operation later became the reason behind the assassination of Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards, who were enraged over the desecration of the Golden Temple.
Here is all you need to know about Operation Blue Star -
1. How Operation Blue Star started
On June 1, the Indian Army began carrying out the military operation to flush out ‘Sant’ Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a militant religious leader of the Sikhs, and several other militants from a section of the Golden Temple.
2. Reason behind Operation Blue Star
Bhindranwale and some armed militants had entered the Golden Temple in 1983 and occupied the Harmandir Sahib complex to set up base. It was reported that the militants had weapons such as high-power machine guns and RPGs, which prompted the Indian Army to storm the holy place.
3. What happened during the operation?
After the Indian Army stormed the premises of the Golden Temple, Bhindranwale and his aides were killed by the security forces. The tragedy of the operation was that several civilians were also killed and left injured due to Operation Blue Star, with sections of the Golden Temple destroyed.
4. Assassination of Indira Gandhi
Mere months after the operation, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her two Sikh bodyguards. Gandhi was shot from a point-blank range, and the reason behind her killing was to issue orders to carry out the attack, which led to the destruction of the Golden Temple.
5. Anti-Sikh riots in India
The assassination of Indira Gandhi triggered the anti-Sikh riots in India, during the course of which as many as 3,000 Sikh individuals were killed. It was said that the riots were incited by the Congress party, who had urged mobs to slaughter Sikh men and women. Accounts of shops and houses owned by the community being destroyed and Sikhs being burnt alive were also reported, making the horrors of 1984 traumatic for a large part of the country.