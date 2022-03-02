IN PICS: On Mahashivratri, Ujjain sets new record by lighting over 11.7 lakh oil lamps

On Mahashivratri, Ujjain broke the record set in Ayodhya last year, officials said.

The Madhya Pradesh Government on Tuesday set a new Guinness world record of 'largest display of oil lamps' by lighting more than 11.71 lakh lamps in Ujjain as part of the Mahashivratri celebrations.

The city thus broke the record set in Ayodhya last year, officials said.