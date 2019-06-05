On Eid-Ul-Fitr, Azam Khan claims Muslims in Rampur were ‘deprived of voting rights’

Without specifying the community's name, Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan on Wednesday claimed that Muslims in Rampur were deprived of their voting rights and were thrashed by police during the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

"Government and administration tried to disturb the atmosphere of Rampur. Elections were conducted in a very tensed situation here. Several people were deprived of their voting rights. Police had beaten people of one community by entering their houses, even females were thrashed," Azam Khan said here after offering prayers at a mosque on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.