On day of PM's swearing-in, BJP worker allegedly thrashed to death in Bengal by TMC cadre after chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

According to local BJP leaders, preparations were in full swing for organising the rally when TMC workers allegedly attacked Mondal after he chanted 'Jai Shri Ram.'

  ANI
    •  
  • |
    •  
  May 30, 2019, 06:30 PM IST

A BJP worker was thrashed to death allegedly by TMC cadres while making preparations for organising a victory rally in Burdwan  on Thursday.
The deceased, identified as Sushil Mondal, 52, was a resident of Pandugram village located in Purba Bardhaman district.


Mondal was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries. Police have registered a case. Further probe is on.
 

1. TMC supporters attack BJP rally in Birbhum

1/3

On Monday, TMC supporters allegedly hurled a bomb at a rally organised by BJP in Birbhum. No injuries or casualties were reported.
During general elections, the BJP and the TMC workers were involved in violent clashes during all the seven phases.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won 22 seats as against 34 in 2014 in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls.
The BJP made deep inroads in the state bagging 18, in contrast with the figure of two seats in 2014.


Banerjee had on Wednesday went back on her decision to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi, objecting to the families of BJP workers, allegedly killed in political violence in the state, being invited to the function.
Modi and his Council of Ministers are going to take the oath of office at 7 pm today in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi

 

2. BJP leaders slam Mamata

2/3

West Bengal Chief Minister has come under attack from BJP leaders for her decision to not attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in and the latest one to launch an offensive is the state's BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

Ghosh, a newly-elected MP, said Banerjee is skipping the ceremony as she cannot look eye-to-eye with families of BJP workers who were killed in the state allegedly due to political violence.

"Mamata Banerjee cannot look into the eyes of relatives of those who were killed in the state. She is scared of answering the media questions. That is why she is not attending," said Ghosh.

 

3. Mamata snubs PM's invitation

3/3

The Chief Minister had on Wednesday went back on her decision to attend the swearing-in ceremony, objecting to the families of BJP workers, allegedly killed in political violence in the state, being invited to the function.

We have called these people to the biggest symbol of democracy in order to show the violence-ridden reality of the state under the TMC regime, said Ghosh.

On the possibility of him being inducted into Modi's Cabinet, the Midnapore MP said, "No such discussion has happened. Whatever job the party assigns to me in the party or the government, I will abide by that."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team of ministers are going to take the oath of office on Thursday at 7 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

