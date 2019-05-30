On day of PM's swearing-in, BJP worker allegedly thrashed to death in Bengal by TMC cadre after chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

According to local BJP leaders, preparations were in full swing for organising the rally when TMC workers allegedly attacked Mondal after he chanted 'Jai Shri Ram.'

A BJP worker was thrashed to death allegedly by TMC cadres while making preparations for organising a victory rally in Burdwan on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Sushil Mondal, 52, was a resident of Pandugram village located in Purba Bardhaman district.



Mondal was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries. Police have registered a case. Further probe is on.

