Omicron scare in India: How Centre, states are preparing to tackle new COVID-19 variant

India has issued several new guidelines to restrict the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.

As the Omicron fear in India strengthens, the Centre has urged the public not to panic and to abide by all the rules and guidelines for international travel issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so that a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is not triggered in the country.

The Centre and state governments are not pulling up their socks and stocking up on all the necessities that are required to battle the Omicron variant. Strict guidelines for international travel have also been issued across the country, especially when it comes to passengers from at-risk countries.