Omicron scare in India: How Centre, states are preparing to tackle new COVID-19 variant

India has issued several new guidelines to restrict the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.
As the Omicron fear in India strengthens, the Centre has urged the public not to panic and to abide by all the rules and guidelines for international travel issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so that a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is not triggered in the country.
The Centre and state governments are not pulling up their socks and stocking up on all the necessities that are required to battle the Omicron variant. Strict guidelines for international travel have also been issued across the country, especially when it comes to passengers from at-risk countries.
1. Passengers from at-risk countries monitored
The Centre has asked all the states and UTs to monitor all the passengers from at-risk countries such as South Africa, Botswana, and others closely. These passengers will have to show their vaccine certificates and negative RT-PCR tests once they land at the airports.
2. RT-PCR tests on arrival
As per the guidelines of the Centre, all the passengers from at-risk countries will be tested for COVID-19 once they arrive in India, and will have to wait for the results before they leave the premises. Other international travellers will also be tested randomly to reduce the possibility of Omicron spread in India.
3. Mandatory quarantine for international passengers
The Centre has imposed a mandatory quarantine period for international passengers from at-risk countries, even if they test negative for COVID-19 on arrival. Passengers will have to remain under quarantine for seven days and then take another RT-PCR test to make sure they are completely out of risk.
4. Hospitals prepared, medical supplies stocked up
Several states and union territories across the country have decided to stock up all the medical supplies such as PPE kits, COVID-19 medication, oxygen tanks, and other materials that might be required to deal with a potential third wave of the pandemic, which could be triggered by the Omicron variant.
5. Indian Railways issues new guidelines
Not just airports, but Indian Railways is also gearing up and preparing to tackle the new COVID-19 variant if and when it spreads in India. The Railways has said that it is vaccinating all its employees, increasing ICU beds, and maintaining a proper stock of medicines and oxygen tanks.