Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Visuals from Odisha train accident: The horrible train accident that occurred in the Balasore district of Odisha has left 233 people dead. Over 900 people are injured, according to the recent updates. Many are feared, trapped and the casualties may rise, officials said.
1. Odisha train accident
The horrific incident took place at 7 pm on Friday, 2nd June 2023.
2. How did the Odisha train accident happened
The 12864 Yashwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express train, travelling from Bengaluru to Kolkata, collided with the derailed coaches of the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, which was travelling from Kolkata to Chennai.
3. Bahanga train accident
The Coromandel Express's fifteen coaches came off the track, while two of the other train got derailed.
4. Trains derailed in Odisha
The location has been mobilised by three NDRF units, four units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, more than 15 fire rescue teams, 30 medical professionals, 200 police officers, and 60 ambulances.
Visuals from the site in Balasore, Odisha where Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derailed last night. The search and rescue operation by NDRF teams and local administration is still underway. pic.twitter.com/t8EDvN1m71— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2023
5. Ex-gratia announced by CM of Odisha
The ex-gratia amounts issued by the railway ministry are Rs. 10 lakh for the surviving family members of the deceased, Rs. 2 lakh for those who were seriously hurt, and Rs. 50,000 for those who had suffered minor wounds.