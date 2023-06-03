Search icon
Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

The other train, travelling from Bengaluru to Kolkata, collided with the derailed carriages of the Coromandel Express, which was headed from Howrah to Chennai.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 03, 2023, 07:45 AM IST

Visuals from Odisha train accident: The horrible train accident that occurred in the Balasore district of Odisha has left 233 people dead. Over 900 people are injured, according to the recent updates. Many are feared,  trapped and the casualties may rise, officials said.

1. Odisha train accident

Odisha train accident
1/5

The horrific incident took place at 7 pm on Friday, 2nd June 2023.

2. How did the Odisha train accident happened

How did the Odisha train accident happened
2/5

The 12864 Yashwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express train, travelling from Bengaluru to Kolkata, collided with the derailed coaches of the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, which was travelling from Kolkata to Chennai.  

3. Bahanga train accident

Bahanga train accident
3/5

The Coromandel Express's fifteen coaches came off the track, while two of the other train got derailed. 

 

4. Trains derailed in Odisha

Trains derailed in Odisha
4/5

The location has been mobilised by three NDRF units, four units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, more than 15 fire rescue teams, 30 medical professionals, 200 police officers, and 60 ambulances. 

 

5. Ex-gratia announced by CM of Odisha

Ex-gratia announced by CM of Odisha
5/5

The ex-gratia amounts issued by the railway ministry are Rs. 10 lakh for the surviving family members of the deceased, Rs. 2 lakh for those who were seriously hurt, and Rs. 50,000 for those who had suffered minor wounds.

In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
In pics: Arjun Kapoor shares Berlin photo dump with 'love' Malaika Arora, netizens call them 'perfect couple'
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
In Pics: From Trisha to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sizzling bikini looks of top South actresses
