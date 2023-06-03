Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

The other train, travelling from Bengaluru to Kolkata, collided with the derailed carriages of the Coromandel Express, which was headed from Howrah to Chennai.

Visuals from Odisha train accident: The horrible train accident that occurred in the Balasore district of Odisha has left 233 people dead. Over 900 people are injured, according to the recent updates. Many are feared, trapped and the casualties may rise, officials said.