Odisha Results 2019: Naveen Patnaik protects turf for record 5th term, BJP makes big gains in Lok Sabha

2/6

Patnaik who has been chief minister of Odisha since 2000, is considered to be the most successful and popular Chief Minister of the state; known for his clean image. During his tenure, Odisha the second fastest developing economy of the country. He founded the BJD, after the demise of his father Biju Patnaik, and started his political journey as an elected member of the 11th Lok Sabha being elected in the by-election from Aska Parliamentary Constituency in Odisha.

Patnaik was the Union Minister for Steel and Mines, in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre from 1998-2000. After BJD won a majority of seats in alliance with the BJP in the 2000 Odisha Assembly elections, Naveen Patnaik resigned from the Union cabinet and was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Odisha in 2000. However, he later parted ways from NDA. (Image: PTI)