Odisha Assembly results 2019 live updates: Naveen Patnaik-led BJD leading BJP in Vidhan Sabha election

Odisha Assembly Election Results Live: All updates of Odisha election counting and results.
Biju Janata Dal of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leading in the Odisha Assembly polls, official trends showed. While BJD is leading on 26 seats in the 147-member House, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on 8 seats, according to the trends two hours after counting of votes started at 8 am.
1. Odisha: What happened in 2014
In the 2014 Assembly elections, BJD had secured 117 seats while BJP bagged 10 seats. Congress won 16 seats in the state.
2. Naveen Patnaik and BJD set to retain Odisha?
With 83 out of 146 constituencies reporting, BJD is leading on 61 seats while BJP is ahead on 16.