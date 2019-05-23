Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2752652
HomePhotos

Odisha Assembly results 2019 live updates: Naveen Patnaik-led BJD leading BJP in Vidhan Sabha election

Odisha Assembly Election Results Live: All updates of Odisha election counting and results.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 23, 2019, 10:54 AM IST

Biju Janata Dal of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leading in the Odisha Assembly polls, official trends showed. While BJD is leading on 26 seats in the 147-member House, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on 8 seats, according to the trends two hours after counting of votes started at 8 am. 

1. Odisha: What happened in 2014

Odisha: What happened in 2014
1/2

In the 2014 Assembly elections, BJD had secured 117 seats while BJP bagged 10 seats. Congress won 16 seats in the state. 

2. Naveen Patnaik and BJD set to retain Odisha?

Naveen Patnaik and BJD set to retain Odisha?
2/2

With 83 out of 146 constituencies reporting, BJD is leading on 61 seats while BJP is ahead on 16.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer
In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'
Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: 10 pilgrims die as bus plunges into Gorge; terrorist attack suspected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews