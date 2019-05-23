Odisha Assembly results 2019 live updates: Naveen Patnaik-led BJD leading BJP in Vidhan Sabha election

Biju Janata Dal of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leading in the Odisha Assembly polls, official trends showed. While BJD is leading on 26 seats in the 147-member House, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on 8 seats, according to the trends two hours after counting of votes started at 8 am.